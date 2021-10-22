Why Valorant pro TenZ wants Jett's accidental nerf to be permanent

Recently, Valorant professional Tyson “TenZ” Ngo was talking about the Jett nerf, which happened after Riot Games recently released the 3.08 patch for Valorant. He has claimed that he wants the accidental Jett nerf in the game to be made permanent.

Many gamers have reported a delay in Jett’s weapon pull-out time after using the dash or the tailwind ability. Game designer Ryan Cousart has claimed the nerf was unintentional, which is why it was not officially listed in patch notes.

Mike - Valorant Leaks & Info @ValorLeaks The current Jett dash changes are a bug. If you are interested; the time to pull out your weapon is a lot longer than it is supposed to be. | #VALORANT The current Jett dash changes are a bug. If you are interested; the time to pull out your weapon is a lot longer than it is supposed to be. | #VALORANT https://t.co/VR7R8ioe3E

Jett is the most popular duelist in Valorant, with a pickup rate of almost 84% at the recently concluded Master’s Berlin. Keeping in mind the character’s range of abilities and the high pick-up rate, TenZ feels the nerf should be left as is.

TenZ claims Valorant character Jett would be balanced if the unintentional nerf doesn't get fixed

The unintentional change has resulted in Jett’s weapon pull-out time being increased to 1.42 seconds from 1.18 seconds after the update.

The change has already been said to be unintentional, with Ryan Cousart claiming recently that the team is “digging into the matter.”

Regardless, TenZ appears to be of the opinion that Jett needs to be nerfed in the game, and tweeted recently that he does not mind if the game developers decide to leave Jett permanently nerfed.

TenZ @TenZOfficial honestly if they leave jett this way I don't mind, seems like a decent nerf to a character who is picked almost all the time honestly if they leave jett this way I don't mind, seems like a decent nerf to a character who is picked almost all the time

Quite a few fans seem to agree, with the community claiming that Jett needs to be nerfed before the Valorant Champions Tour which is scheduled to conclude in December 2021.

Valorant's Jett: An overview of her abilities

Jett has a range of abilities including updraft and tailwind, and can also be fully healed by fellow agent Skye after a quick frag. The tailwind ability allows the agent to visit impossible locations on the map, which in turn allows gamers to evade incoming attacks.

Jett also has a blade storm and can throw deadly knives at other players either all at once, or one at a time. The knives are renewed upon killing a player, while Jett has the ability to dash even after getting stunned.

While the range of abilities make her a complicated agent to play as is, many fans have called for the nerf to be made permanent.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT This patch removes 🕷️ that were haunting your game, you can now hide your Account Level from the 👻 in ranked, and we added persistent feedback on your player reports. Read Patch Notes 3.08: riot.com/3lS9hLA This patch removes 🕷️ that were haunting your game, you can now hide your Account Level from the 👻 in ranked, and we added persistent feedback on your player reports. Read Patch Notes 3.08: riot.com/3lS9hLA https://t.co/mGwfp2ES76

However, considering how the qualifiers for the tournament have been underway since January 2021, Riot Games might be reluctant to make the new change permanent ahead of one of the biggest events of the year.

