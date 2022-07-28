Wild Rift patch 3.3a official notes: Kassadin hits the Rift, Pyke buffs, Draven nerfs, and more

League of Legends: Wild Rift patch 3.3a is finally on the way. The mobile MOBA will be looking to introduce a significant number of updates to the game, including the addition of Kassadin, the Void Walker.
New events will be on the cards for this update as well. Players will be able to look forward to “Kassadin’s Trivia” as well as “Pool Party 2022” when the patch finally goes live.
Additionally, nerfs will be hitting champions like Draven, Senna, and Yasuo, with Pyke receiving massive buffs to his kit.
Wild Rift fans looking for a detailed description of patch 3.3a can look up Riot’s official website.
However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.
Wild Rift patch 3.3a official notes
1) New
Champions
Kassadin, the Void Walker
- Will be released on July 29 at 00:01 UTC.
Events
Kassadin’s Trivia
- The Kassadin’s Trivia event begins August 5 at 00:01 UTC
Pool Party 2022
- The Pool Party event begins August 12 at 00:01 UTC
2) Champion Changes
Draven
(1) Spinning Axe
- Bonus Attack Damage ratio: 100/110/120/130% → 90/100/110/120%
Ekko
(P) Z-Drive Resonance
- Bonus damage to monsters: 150% → 120%
(1) Timewinder
- Mana cost: 60/70/80/90 → 50/60/70/80
Jayce
(1) Shock Blast Ranged
- Attack Damage ratio: 120% Bonus Attack Damage → 130% Bonus Attack Damage
(1) To the Skies! Melee
- Attack Damage ratio: 120% Bonus Attack Damage → 130% Bonus Attack Damage
Pyke
Base stats
- Health growth: 115 → 125
(P) Gift of the Drowned Ones
- Gray health storage when two or more enemy champions nearby: 35% damage suffered → 45% damage suffered
(3) Phantom Undertow
- Deals 25% damage to minions and monsters
(4) Death from Below
- Skill description has been modified to provide better clarification of the “cut” granted to Pyke and his allies
Renekton
(1) Cull the Meek
- Healing bonus Attack Damage ratio per enemy hit: 8% → 10%
(2) Ruthless Predator
- Base damage per strike: 10/20/30/40 → 10/25/40/55
- Normal total base damage: 20/40/60/80 → 20/50/80/110
- Enhanced total base damage: 30/60/90/120 → 30/75/120/165
Senna
Base Stats
- Attack Speed Growth: 2.2% → 1.2%
(P) Absolution
- Mist trigger damage: 1.6%-16% current health (max at level 10) → 1.2%-12% current health (max at level 10)
Shen
(P) Ki Barrier
- Shield: 60-109 → 51-100
(1) Twilight Assault
- Enhanced maximum health ratio: 5.5/6/6.5/7% → 5/5.5/6/6.5%
Sona
- (2) Aria of Perseverance
- Shield: 25/65/105/145 → 25/55/85/115
(4) Crescendo
- Basic ability cooldown reduction: 10/25/40% → 10/20/30%
Soraka
(4) Wish
- Base Heal: 150/250/350 (+40% Ability Power) → 150/225/300 (+45% Ability Power)
Yasuo
(P) Way of the Wanderer
- Shield: 100-520 → 100-485
- Shield duration: 2s → 1.5s
3) Gameplay Changes
Items
Black Cleaver
- Armor reduction per stack: 5% → 4%
- Maximum stacks: 5 → 6
Death’s Dance
- Heal on takedown: 15% Maximum health → 10% Maximum health
Divine Sunderer
- Total cost: 3300g → 3450g
Staff of Flowing Water
- Buff duration: 4s → 6s
- Ability Haste granted by buff: 20 → 15
Rune Changes
Domination: Scorch
- Damage:: 21~35 → 24~38
4) Free-to-play Champion Rotation
- Jul 28 - Aug 3: Corki, Dr. Mundo, Gragas, Graves, Kayle, Leona, Lulu, Tristana, Twisted Fate, Yasuo
- Aug 4 - Aug 10: Draven, Ekko, Fiora, Janna, Kai’sa, Katarina, Morgana, Nunu & Willump, Olaf, Tryndamere