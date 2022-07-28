Wild Rift patch 3.3a official notes: Kassadin hits the Rift, Pyke buffs, Draven nerfs, and more

League of Legends: Wild Rift patch 3.3a is finally on the way. The mobile MOBA will be looking to introduce a significant number of updates to the game, including the addition of Kassadin, the Void Walker.

New events will be on the cards for this update as well. Players will be able to look forward to “Kassadin’s Trivia” as well as “Pool Party 2022” when the patch finally goes live.

Wild Rift patch 3.3a highlights (Image via Riot Games)

Additionally, nerfs will be hitting champions like Draven, Senna, and Yasuo, with Pyke receiving massive buffs to his kit.

Wild Rift fans looking for a detailed description of patch 3.3a can look up Riot’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Wild Rift patch 3.3a official notes

1) New

Champions

Kassadin, the Void Walker

Will be released on July 29 at 00:01 UTC.

Events

Kassadin’s Trivia

The Kassadin’s Trivia event begins August 5 at 00:01 UTC

Pool Party 2022

The Pool Party event begins August 12 at 00:01 UTC

2) Champion Changes

Draven

(1) Spinning Axe

Bonus Attack Damage ratio: 100/110/120/130% → 90/100/110/120%

Ekko

(P) Z-Drive Resonance

Bonus damage to monsters: 150% → 120%

(1) Timewinder

Mana cost: 60/70/80/90 → 50/60/70/80

Jayce

(1) Shock Blast Ranged

Attack Damage ratio: 120% Bonus Attack Damage → 130% Bonus Attack Damage

(1) To the Skies! Melee

Attack Damage ratio: 120% Bonus Attack Damage → 130% Bonus Attack Damage

Pyke

Base stats

Health growth: 115 → 125

(P) Gift of the Drowned Ones

Gray health storage when two or more enemy champions nearby: 35% damage suffered → 45% damage suffered

(3) Phantom Undertow

Deals 25% damage to minions and monsters

(4) Death from Below

Skill description has been modified to provide better clarification of the “cut” granted to Pyke and his allies

Renekton

(1) Cull the Meek

Healing bonus Attack Damage ratio per enemy hit: 8% → 10%

(2) Ruthless Predator

Base damage per strike: 10/20/30/40 → 10/25/40/55

Normal total base damage: 20/40/60/80 → 20/50/80/110

Enhanced total base damage: 30/60/90/120 → 30/75/120/165

Senna

Base Stats

Attack Speed Growth: 2.2% → 1.2%

(P) Absolution

Mist trigger damage: 1.6%-16% current health (max at level 10) → 1.2%-12% current health (max at level 10)

League of Legends: Wild Rift @wildrift Lead your legions from the frontline with Warring Kingdoms Jarvan IV and Katarina, coming to Wild Rift on July 29 UTC. ⚔️ Lead your legions from the frontline with Warring Kingdoms Jarvan IV and Katarina, coming to Wild Rift on July 29 UTC. ⚔️ https://t.co/RR6NnyEYiC

Shen

(P) Ki Barrier

Shield: 60-109 → 51-100

(1) Twilight Assault

Enhanced maximum health ratio: 5.5/6/6.5/7% → 5/5.5/6/6.5%

Sona

(2) Aria of Perseverance

Shield: 25/65/105/145 → 25/55/85/115

(4) Crescendo

Basic ability cooldown reduction: 10/25/40% → 10/20/30%

Soraka

(4) Wish

Base Heal: 150/250/350 (+40% Ability Power) → 150/225/300 (+45% Ability Power)

Yasuo

(P) Way of the Wanderer

Shield: 100-520 → 100-485

Shield duration: 2s → 1.5s

3) Gameplay Changes

Items

Black Cleaver

Armor reduction per stack: 5% → 4%

Maximum stacks: 5 → 6

Death’s Dance

Heal on takedown: 15% Maximum health → 10% Maximum health

Divine Sunderer

Total cost: 3300g → 3450g

Staff of Flowing Water

Buff duration: 4s → 6s

Ability Haste granted by buff: 20 → 15

Rune Changes

Domination: Scorch

Damage:: 21~35 → 24~38

4) Free-to-play Champion Rotation

Jul 28 - Aug 3: Corki, Dr. Mundo, Gragas, Graves, Kayle, Leona, Lulu, Tristana, Twisted Fate, Yasuo

Aug 4 - Aug 10: Draven, Ekko, Fiora, Janna, Kai’sa, Katarina, Morgana, Nunu & Willump, Olaf, Tryndamere

