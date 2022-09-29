Wild Rift patch 3.4a official notes: Ranked S7 goes live, new events, champion updates, and more

Wild Rift patch 3.4a will introduce a fair number of changes to the game while also kicking off ranked Season 7.

There is a lot to unload in the upcoming Wild Rift patch, and the champion meta might just see a considerable shift in the new ranked season.

Please note that this may not be the full list of notes and is not final. Context and the more complex changes will come with the full patch notes. Here's a "First Look" at the balance changes for patch 3.4a coming next Wednesday. Please note that this may not be the full list of notes and is not final. Context and the more complex changes will come with the full patch notes. https://t.co/NHTRYksPki

Wild Rift fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Riot Game’s official website. However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Wild Rift patch 3.4a official notes

1) New

Ranked

RANKED S7

Wild Rift Ranked S7 will begin on October 13, 2022, at UTC +0: 3:00 am.

2) Events

SUPREME CELLS

The Supreme Cells event begins October 8 at 00:01 UTC

POWER SPIKE PARTY

The Power Spike Party event begins October 12 at 00:01 UTC

3) Champion Changes

Ahri

(Image via Riot Games)

(P) Essence Theft

Base heal on takedown: 80 - 200 + 40% Ability Power → 70 - 190 + 30% Ability Power

Camille

(Image via Riot Games)

Base stats

Health per level: 115 → 120

(2) Tactical Sweep

Base damage: 70/110/150/190 → 90/125/160/195

Ekko

(Image via Riot Games)

(P) Z-Drive Resonance

Bonus damage to monsters: 120% → 110%

(1) Timewinder

Bonus damage to monsters: 130% → 120%

Evelynn

(Image via Riot Games)

(1) Hate Spike

Ability Power ratio: 45% → 40%

Gwen

(Image via Riot Games)

Base stats

Health: 610 → 660

(P) Thousand Cuts

Maximum Monster damage: 5 + 5% Ability Power → 4 + 4% Ability Power

(1) Snip Snip!

Initial Snip base damage: 10/14/18/22 → 12/16/20/24

Final Snip base damage: 50/70/90/110 → 60/80/100/120

Karma

(Image via Riot Games)

(2) Focused Resolve

Cooldown: 13s → 15s

(3) Inspire

Non-Mantra Movement Speed: 45% → 30%

Kassadin

(Image via Riot Games)

(2) Nether Blade

Cooldown: 8s → 10s

(4) Riftwalk

Damage: 80/100/120 + 30% Ability Power + 2% mana → 80/100/120 + 30% Ability Power + 1.5% mana

Nautilus

(Image via Riot Games)

(P) Staggering Blow

Root Duration: 0.75s - 1.5s (based on level) → 1s - 1.75s (based on level)

(1) Dredge Line

Cooldown: Reduced from 12/11/10/9s → 11/10/9/8s

Pyke

(Image via Riot Games)

(1) Bone Skewer

Mana cost: 50/55/60/65 → 35/40/45/50

Damage to non-champions: 50% → 25%

(3) Phantom Undertow

Cooldown: 14/13/12/11s → 12.5/12/11.5/11s

Yasuo

(Image via Riot Games)

Base stats

Base Attack Damage: 58 Attack Damage → 62 Attack Damage

(4) Last Breath

Base damage: 200/350/500 → 250/350/550

4) Gameplay Changes

Items

BAMI’S CINDER

Bonus damage to minions and monsters: 25% → 15%

RELIC SHIELD & SPECTRAL SICKLE

Relic Shield

UNIQUE PASSIVE - Spoils of War: Item owner minion gold gained per charge consumption: 135% → 120%

Minion gold counted towards quest progress: 63% → 58%

Spectral Sickle

UNIQUE PASSIVE - Tribute: Gold gained per charge consumption: 30 → 25

RIFTMAKER

Base Stats

Ability Power: 70 → 80

SOLARI CHARGEBLADE

Base Stats

Attack Speed: 30% → 40%

Ability Haste: 15 → 20

5) Rune Changes

DOMINATION: LETHAL TEMPO

Effect

Attack Speed per Stack: Increased from 6% - 12% (melee), 3% - 9% (ranged) → 7% - 13% (melee), 4% - 10% (ranged)

Max Stack Bonus: 30% → 40%

6) System Changes

PHYSICAL AND MAGIC VAMP REPLACED BY OMNIVAMP

The vamps provided by the following Wild Rift items & abilities will be replaced by equivalent Omnivamp:

Gluttonous Greaves

Maw of Malmortius

Lee Sin (2) Safeguard

