Wild Rift patch 3.4a official notes: Ranked S7 goes live, new events, champion updates, and more

Wild Rift patch 3.4a official notes (Image via Riot Games)
Wild Rift patch 3.4a will introduce a fair number of changes to the game while also kicking off ranked Season 7.

There is a lot to unload in the upcoming Wild Rift patch, and the champion meta might just see a considerable shift in the new ranked season.

Here's a "First Look" at the balance changes for patch 3.4a coming next Wednesday. Please note that this may not be the full list of notes and is not final. Context and the more complex changes will come with the full patch notes. https://t.co/NHTRYksPki

Wild Rift fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Riot Game’s official website. However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Wild Rift patch 3.4a official notes

1) New

Ranked

RANKED S7

Wild Rift Ranked S7 will begin on October 13, 2022, at UTC +0: 3:00 am.

2) Events

SUPREME CELLS

  • The Supreme Cells event begins October 8 at 00:01 UTC

POWER SPIKE PARTY

  • The Power Spike Party event begins October 12 at 00:01 UTC

3) Champion Changes

Ahri

(Image via Riot Games)
(P) Essence Theft

  • Base heal on takedown: 80 - 200 + 40% Ability Power → 70 - 190 + 30% Ability Power

Camille

(Image via Riot Games)
Base stats

  • Health per level: 115 → 120

(2) Tactical Sweep

  • Base damage: 70/110/150/190 → 90/125/160/195

Ekko

(Image via Riot Games)
(P) Z-Drive Resonance

  • Bonus damage to monsters: 120% → 110%

(1) Timewinder

  • Bonus damage to monsters: 130% → 120%

Evelynn

(Image via Riot Games)
(1) Hate Spike

  • Ability Power ratio: 45% → 40%

Gwen

(Image via Riot Games)
Base stats

  • Health: 610 → 660

(P) Thousand Cuts

  • Maximum Monster damage: 5 + 5% Ability Power → 4 + 4% Ability Power

(1) Snip Snip!

  • Initial Snip base damage: 10/14/18/22 → 12/16/20/24
  • Final Snip base damage: 50/70/90/110 → 60/80/100/120

Karma

(Image via Riot Games)
(2) Focused Resolve

  • Cooldown: 13s → 15s

(3) Inspire

  • Non-Mantra Movement Speed: 45% → 30%

Kassadin

(Image via Riot Games)
(2) Nether Blade

  • Cooldown: 8s → 10s

(4) Riftwalk

  • Damage: 80/100/120 + 30% Ability Power + 2% mana → 80/100/120 + 30% Ability Power + 1.5% mana

Nautilus

(Image via Riot Games)
(P) Staggering Blow

  • Root Duration: 0.75s - 1.5s (based on level) → 1s - 1.75s (based on level)

(1) Dredge Line

  • Cooldown: Reduced from 12/11/10/9s → 11/10/9/8s

Pyke

(Image via Riot Games)
(1) Bone Skewer

  • Mana cost: 50/55/60/65 → 35/40/45/50
  • Damage to non-champions: 50% → 25%

(3) Phantom Undertow

  • Cooldown: 14/13/12/11s → 12.5/12/11.5/11s

Yasuo

(Image via Riot Games)
Base stats

  • Base Attack Damage: 58 Attack Damage → 62 Attack Damage

(4) Last Breath

  • Base damage: 200/350/500 → 250/350/550
4) Gameplay Changes

Items

BAMI’S CINDER

  • Bonus damage to minions and monsters: 25% → 15%

RELIC SHIELD & SPECTRAL SICKLE

Relic Shield

  • UNIQUE PASSIVE - Spoils of War: Item owner minion gold gained per charge consumption: 135% → 120%
  • Minion gold counted towards quest progress: 63% → 58%

Spectral Sickle

  • UNIQUE PASSIVE - Tribute: Gold gained per charge consumption: 30 → 25

RIFTMAKER

Base Stats

  • Ability Power: 70 → 80

SOLARI CHARGEBLADE

Base Stats

  • Attack Speed: 30% → 40%
  • Ability Haste: 15 → 20

5) Rune Changes

DOMINATION: LETHAL TEMPO

Effect

  • Attack Speed per Stack: Increased from 6% - 12% (melee), 3% - 9% (ranged) → 7% - 13% (melee), 4% - 10% (ranged)
  • Max Stack Bonus: 30% → 40%

6) System Changes

PHYSICAL AND MAGIC VAMP REPLACED BY OMNIVAMP

The vamps provided by the following Wild Rift items & abilities will be replaced by equivalent Omnivamp:

  • Gluttonous Greaves
  • Maw of Malmortius
  • Lee Sin (2) Safeguard

