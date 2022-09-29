Wild Rift patch 3.4a official notes: Ranked S7 goes live, new events, champion updates, and more

Wild Rift patch 3.4a will introduce a fair number of changes to the game while also kicking off ranked Season 7.
There is a lot to unload in the upcoming Wild Rift patch, and the champion meta might just see a considerable shift in the new ranked season.
Wild Rift fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Riot Game’s official website. However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.
Wild Rift patch 3.4a official notes
1) New
Ranked
RANKED S7
Wild Rift Ranked S7 will begin on October 13, 2022, at UTC +0: 3:00 am.
2) Events
SUPREME CELLS
- The Supreme Cells event begins October 8 at 00:01 UTC
POWER SPIKE PARTY
- The Power Spike Party event begins October 12 at 00:01 UTC
3) Champion Changes
Ahri
(P) Essence Theft
- Base heal on takedown: 80 - 200 + 40% Ability Power → 70 - 190 + 30% Ability Power
Camille
Base stats
- Health per level: 115 → 120
(2) Tactical Sweep
- Base damage: 70/110/150/190 → 90/125/160/195
Ekko
(P) Z-Drive Resonance
- Bonus damage to monsters: 120% → 110%
(1) Timewinder
- Bonus damage to monsters: 130% → 120%
Evelynn
(1) Hate Spike
- Ability Power ratio: 45% → 40%
Gwen
Base stats
- Health: 610 → 660
(P) Thousand Cuts
- Maximum Monster damage: 5 + 5% Ability Power → 4 + 4% Ability Power
(1) Snip Snip!
- Initial Snip base damage: 10/14/18/22 → 12/16/20/24
- Final Snip base damage: 50/70/90/110 → 60/80/100/120
Karma
(2) Focused Resolve
- Cooldown: 13s → 15s
(3) Inspire
- Non-Mantra Movement Speed: 45% → 30%
Kassadin
(2) Nether Blade
- Cooldown: 8s → 10s
(4) Riftwalk
- Damage: 80/100/120 + 30% Ability Power + 2% mana → 80/100/120 + 30% Ability Power + 1.5% mana
Nautilus
(P) Staggering Blow
- Root Duration: 0.75s - 1.5s (based on level) → 1s - 1.75s (based on level)
(1) Dredge Line
- Cooldown: Reduced from 12/11/10/9s → 11/10/9/8s
Pyke
(1) Bone Skewer
- Mana cost: 50/55/60/65 → 35/40/45/50
- Damage to non-champions: 50% → 25%
(3) Phantom Undertow
- Cooldown: 14/13/12/11s → 12.5/12/11.5/11s
Yasuo
Base stats
- Base Attack Damage: 58 Attack Damage → 62 Attack Damage
(4) Last Breath
- Base damage: 200/350/500 → 250/350/550
4) Gameplay Changes
Items
BAMI’S CINDER
- Bonus damage to minions and monsters: 25% → 15%
RELIC SHIELD & SPECTRAL SICKLE
Relic Shield
- UNIQUE PASSIVE - Spoils of War: Item owner minion gold gained per charge consumption: 135% → 120%
- Minion gold counted towards quest progress: 63% → 58%
Spectral Sickle
- UNIQUE PASSIVE - Tribute: Gold gained per charge consumption: 30 → 25
RIFTMAKER
Base Stats
- Ability Power: 70 → 80
SOLARI CHARGEBLADE
Base Stats
- Attack Speed: 30% → 40%
- Ability Haste: 15 → 20
5) Rune Changes
DOMINATION: LETHAL TEMPO
Effect
- Attack Speed per Stack: Increased from 6% - 12% (melee), 3% - 9% (ranged) → 7% - 13% (melee), 4% - 10% (ranged)
- Max Stack Bonus: 30% → 40%
6) System Changes
PHYSICAL AND MAGIC VAMP REPLACED BY OMNIVAMP
The vamps provided by the following Wild Rift items & abilities will be replaced by equivalent Omnivamp:
- Gluttonous Greaves
- Maw of Malmortius
- Lee Sin (2) Safeguard