Wild Rift patch 3.4b official notes: Vex goes live, Miss Fortune Nerfs, Yasuo buffs, and more

Wild Rift patch 3.4b will introduce the new champion Vex, The Gloomist, to the League of Legends-based mobile game.
Vex will be accompanied by a significant number of champion updates as Riot Games will be looking to change the meta as it stands.
Wild Rift fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up the game’s official website.
However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights of Wild Rift patch 3.4b.
Wild Rift patch 3.4b official notes
1) New Champions
Vex, The Gloomist
- Vex will be released on October 27 at 00:01 UTC.
2) Supreme Cells Promotion
In this patch, you’ll be able to pick up Supreme Cells Sett and Zed from the shop. They’ll be available in boxes that you can purchase for Wild Cores.
In each box, you’ll be granted one of the following:
- Random Rare Skin Chest
- Random Epic Skin Chest
- Random Legendary Skin Chest
- Supreme Cells Skin Self Selection Chest
- 400 Poro Coins
3) Events
Bewitching Vex’s Bingo
- The Bewitching Vex’s Bingo event begins October 27 at 00:01 UTC
Supreme Cells
- The Supreme Cells event begins November 1 at 00:01 UTC
4) Champion Changes
Corki
Base stats
- Mana per level: 33 → 50
- Health per level: 105 → 112
- Armor per level: 3.9 → 4.5
(1) Phosphorus Bomb
- Cooldown: 8s → 7s
(3) Gatling Gun
- Attack Damage ratio per 1s: 40% → 60%
- Total Attack Damage ratio over entire duration: 160% → 240%
- Cooldown: 16s → 14s
Darius
Base stats
- Health per level: 125 → 136
(2) Crippling Strike
- Cooldown: 6.5/6/5.5/5s → 5.5s
Gwen
(P) Thousand Cuts
- Max damage to monsters: 4 (+ 4% Ability Power) → 2 (+ 3% Ability Power)
(3) Skip ‘n Slash
- Cooldown reduction %: 20/30/40/50% → 35/40/45/50%
- Reduce cooldown when hitting a target → Reduce cooldown when hitting a non-monster target
Jax
Base stats
- Health per level: 105 → 112
Kai’Sa
1) Icathian Rain
- Attack Damage ratio per missile: 40% → 45%
- Ability Power ratio per missile: 25% → 30%
- Attack Damage ratio on isolated champion: 90% → 101.25%
- Ability Power ratio on isolated champion: 56.25% → 67.5%
- Evolved Attack Damage ratio on isolated champion: 150% → 168.75%
- Evolved Ability Power ratio on isolated champion: 93.75% → 112.5%
Miss Fortune
4) Bullet Time
- Attack Damage ratio: 85% → 75%
- Total Attack Damage ratio: 1020% → 900%
Olaf
Base stats
- Base mana: 300 → 340
- Base health regen: 9 → 12
(P) Berserker Rage
- +1% Attack speed per 1% health loss → + 0.6 - 1% (based on level) Attack speed per 1% health loss
(1) Undertow
- Mana Cost: 60 → 45/50/55/60
Pyke
(2) Ghostwater Dive
- Cooldown: 11.5/11/10.5/10s → 10.5/10/9.5/9s
(3) Phantom Undertow
- Cooldown: 12.5/12/11.5/11s → 11/10.5/10/9.5s
Riven
Base stats
- Health per level: 105 → 115
- ○ Health at level 15: 2120 → 2260
Samira
P) Daredevil Impulse
- Movement Speed per Grade: 3.5% → 2.5%
- 21% → 15% at max grade
(4) Inferno Trigger
- Movement Speed Reduction: Increased from 30% → 40%
Senna
1) Piercing Darkness
- Damage: 40/80/120/160 + 40% Bonus Attack Damage → 50/90/130/170 + 50% Bonus Attack Damage
Shyvana
(2) Burnout
- Base damage: 25/40/55/70 → 30/45/60/75
Varus
(2) Blighted Quiver
- Active Damage of missing health ratio: 6.5% - 13.5% (based on level) → 8% - 15% (based on level)
- Max channel time ratio: 13% - 27% (based on level) → 16% - 30% (based on level)
Wukong
(P) Crushing Blows
- Increased damage per stack: 3% → 4%
(1) Golden Staff
- Heal: 15/30/45/60 + 25% Attack Damage + 10% Bonus health → 30/50/70/90 + 40% Base Attack Damage + 16% Bonus health (Reduced to 50% vs non champions)
Yasuo
Base stats
- Attack Damage per level: 3.6 → 4.5
- Attack Damage at level 15: 112 → 125
Yone
Base stats
- Health per level: 105 → 112
- Base Attack Damage: 58 → 54
(2) Spirit Cleave
- Maximum damage to monsters: 150 ~ 360 → 100 ~ 380
(4) Fate Sealed
- Base damage: 200/400/600 → 200/350/500
Yuumi
(P) Bop ‘n’ Block
- Shield duration: 5s → Infinite
5) Gameplay Changes
Items
Liandry’s Torment
Stats
- Ability Power: 70 → 75
- Health: 250 → 200
Passive
- Base max health damage: 1% → 0.5%