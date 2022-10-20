Wild Rift patch 3.4b official notes: Vex goes live, Miss Fortune Nerfs, Yasuo buffs, and more

Wild Rift patch 3.4b will introduce the new champion Vex, The Gloomist, to the League of Legends-based mobile game.

Vex will be accompanied by a significant number of champion updates as Riot Games will be looking to change the meta as it stands.

Please note that this may not be the full list of notes and is not final. Context and the more complex changes will come with the full patch notes. Here's a "First Look" at the balance changes for patch 3.4b coming next Wednesday. Please note that this may not be the full list of notes and is not final. Context and the more complex changes will come with the full patch notes. https://t.co/rVQDP8m1ty

Wild Rift fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up the game’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights of Wild Rift patch 3.4b.

Wild Rift patch 3.4b official notes

1) New Champions

Vex, The Gloomist

Vex will be released on October 27 at 00:01 UTC.

2) Supreme Cells Promotion

In this patch, you’ll be able to pick up Supreme Cells Sett and Zed from the shop. They’ll be available in boxes that you can purchase for Wild Cores.

In each box, you’ll be granted one of the following:

Random Rare Skin Chest

Random Epic Skin Chest

Random Legendary Skin Chest

Supreme Cells Skin Self Selection Chest

400 Poro Coins

3) Events

Bewitching Vex’s Bingo

The Bewitching Vex’s Bingo event begins October 27 at 00:01 UTC

Supreme Cells

The Supreme Cells event begins November 1 at 00:01 UTC

4) Champion Changes

Corki

Base stats

Mana per level: 33 → 50

Health per level: 105 → 112

Armor per level: 3.9 → 4.5

(1) Phosphorus Bomb

Cooldown: 8s → 7s

(3) Gatling Gun

Attack Damage ratio per 1s: 40% → 60%

Total Attack Damage ratio over entire duration: 160% → 240%

Cooldown: 16s → 14s

Darius

Base stats

Health per level: 125 → 136

(2) Crippling Strike

Cooldown: 6.5/6/5.5/5s → 5.5s

Gwen

(P) Thousand Cuts

Max damage to monsters: 4 (+ 4% Ability Power) → 2 (+ 3% Ability Power)

(3) Skip ‘n Slash

Cooldown reduction %: 20/30/40/50% → 35/40/45/50%

Reduce cooldown when hitting a target → Reduce cooldown when hitting a non-monster target

Jax

Base stats

Health per level: 105 → 112

Kai’Sa

1) Icathian Rain

Attack Damage ratio per missile: 40% → 45%

Ability Power ratio per missile: 25% → 30%

Attack Damage ratio on isolated champion: 90% → 101.25%

Ability Power ratio on isolated champion: 56.25% → 67.5%

Evolved Attack Damage ratio on isolated champion: 150% → 168.75%

Evolved Ability Power ratio on isolated champion: 93.75% → 112.5%

Miss Fortune

4) Bullet Time

Attack Damage ratio: 85% → 75%

Total Attack Damage ratio: 1020% → 900%

Olaf

Base stats

Base mana: 300 → 340

Base health regen: 9 → 12

(P) Berserker Rage

+1% Attack speed per 1% health loss → + 0.6 - 1% (based on level) Attack speed per 1% health loss

(1) Undertow

Mana Cost: 60 → 45/50/55/60

Pyke

(2) Ghostwater Dive

Cooldown: 11.5/11/10.5/10s → 10.5/10/9.5/9s

(3) Phantom Undertow

Cooldown: 12.5/12/11.5/11s → 11/10.5/10/9.5s

Riven

Base stats

Health per level: 105 → 115

○ Health at level 15: 2120 → 2260

Samira

P) Daredevil Impulse

Movement Speed per Grade: 3.5% → 2.5%

21% → 15% at max grade

(4) Inferno Trigger

Movement Speed Reduction: Increased from 30% → 40%

Senna

1) Piercing Darkness

Damage: 40/80/120/160 + 40% Bonus Attack Damage → 50/90/130/170 + 50% Bonus Attack Damage

Shyvana

(2) Burnout

Base damage: 25/40/55/70 → 30/45/60/75

Varus

(2) Blighted Quiver

Active Damage of missing health ratio: 6.5% - 13.5% (based on level) → 8% - 15% (based on level)

Max channel time ratio: 13% - 27% (based on level) → 16% - 30% (based on level)

Wukong

(P) Crushing Blows

Increased damage per stack: 3% → 4%

(1) Golden Staff

Heal: 15/30/45/60 + 25% Attack Damage + 10% Bonus health → 30/50/70/90 + 40% Base Attack Damage + 16% Bonus health (Reduced to 50% vs non champions)

Yasuo

Base stats

Attack Damage per level: 3.6 → 4.5

Attack Damage at level 15: 112 → 125

Yone

Base stats

Health per level: 105 → 112

Base Attack Damage: 58 → 54

(2) Spirit Cleave

Maximum damage to monsters: 150 ~ 360 → 100 ~ 380

(4) Fate Sealed

Base damage: 200/400/600 → 200/350/500

Yuumi

(P) Bop ‘n’ Block

Shield duration: 5s → Infinite

5) Gameplay Changes

Items

Liandry’s Torment

Stats

Ability Power: 70 → 75

Health: 250 → 200

Passive

Base max health damage: 1% → 0.5%

