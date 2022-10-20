Create

Wild Rift patch 3.4b official notes: Vex goes live, Miss Fortune Nerfs, Yasuo buffs, and more

Wild Rift patch 3.4b official notes (Images via Riot Games)
Wild Rift patch 3.4b will introduce the new champion Vex, The Gloomist, to the League of Legends-based mobile game.

Vex will be accompanied by a significant number of champion updates as Riot Games will be looking to change the meta as it stands.

Wild Rift fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up the game’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights of Wild Rift patch 3.4b.

Wild Rift patch 3.4b official notes

1) New Champions

Vex, The Gloomist

  • Vex will be released on October 27 at 00:01 UTC.

2) Supreme Cells Promotion

In this patch, you’ll be able to pick up Supreme Cells Sett and Zed from the shop. They’ll be available in boxes that you can purchase for Wild Cores.

In each box, you’ll be granted one of the following:

  • Random Rare Skin Chest
  • Random Epic Skin Chest
  • Random Legendary Skin Chest
  • Supreme Cells Skin Self Selection Chest
  • 400 Poro Coins

3) Events

Bewitching Vex’s Bingo

  • The Bewitching Vex’s Bingo event begins October 27 at 00:01 UTC

Supreme Cells

  • The Supreme Cells event begins November 1 at 00:01 UTC

4) Champion Changes

Corki

Image via Riot Games
Image via Riot Games

Base stats

  • Mana per level: 33 → 50
  • Health per level: 105 → 112
  • Armor per level: 3.9 → 4.5

(1) Phosphorus Bomb

  • Cooldown: 8s → 7s

(3) Gatling Gun

  • Attack Damage ratio per 1s: 40% → 60%
  • Total Attack Damage ratio over entire duration: 160% → 240%
  • Cooldown: 16s → 14s

Darius

Image via Riot Games
Image via Riot Games

Base stats

  • Health per level: 125 → 136

(2) Crippling Strike

  • Cooldown: 6.5/6/5.5/5s → 5.5s

Gwen

Image via Riot Games
Image via Riot Games

(P) Thousand Cuts

  • Max damage to monsters: 4 (+ 4% Ability Power) → 2 (+ 3% Ability Power)

(3) Skip ‘n Slash

  • Cooldown reduction %: 20/30/40/50% → 35/40/45/50%
  • Reduce cooldown when hitting a target → Reduce cooldown when hitting a non-monster target

Jax

Image via Riot Games
Image via Riot Games

Base stats

  • Health per level: 105 → 112

Kai’Sa

Image via Riot Games
Image via Riot Games

1) Icathian Rain

  • Attack Damage ratio per missile: 40% → 45%
  • Ability Power ratio per missile: 25% → 30%
  • Attack Damage ratio on isolated champion: 90% → 101.25%
  • Ability Power ratio on isolated champion: 56.25% → 67.5%
  • Evolved Attack Damage ratio on isolated champion: 150% → 168.75%
  • Evolved Ability Power ratio on isolated champion: 93.75% → 112.5%

Miss Fortune

Image via Riot Games
Image via Riot Games

4) Bullet Time

  • Attack Damage ratio: 85% → 75%
  • Total Attack Damage ratio: 1020% → 900%

Olaf

Image via Riot Games
Image via Riot Games

Base stats

  • Base mana: 300 → 340
  • Base health regen: 9 → 12

(P) Berserker Rage

  • +1% Attack speed per 1% health loss → + 0.6 - 1% (based on level) Attack speed per 1% health loss

(1) Undertow

  • Mana Cost: 60 → 45/50/55/60

Pyke

Image via Riot Games
Image via Riot Games

(2) Ghostwater Dive

  • Cooldown: 11.5/11/10.5/10s → 10.5/10/9.5/9s

(3) Phantom Undertow

  • Cooldown: 12.5/12/11.5/11s → 11/10.5/10/9.5s

Riven

Image via Riot Games
Image via Riot Games

Base stats

  • Health per level: 105 → 115
  • ○ Health at level 15: 2120 → 2260

Samira

Image via Riot Games
Image via Riot Games

P) Daredevil Impulse

  • Movement Speed per Grade: 3.5% → 2.5%
  • 21% → 15% at max grade

(4) Inferno Trigger

  • Movement Speed Reduction: Increased from 30% → 40%

Senna

Image via Riot Games
Image via Riot Games

1) Piercing Darkness

  • Damage: 40/80/120/160 + 40% Bonus Attack Damage → 50/90/130/170 + 50% Bonus Attack Damage

Shyvana

Image via Riot Games
Image via Riot Games

(2) Burnout

  • Base damage: 25/40/55/70 → 30/45/60/75

Varus

Image via Riot Games
Image via Riot Games

(2) Blighted Quiver

  • Active Damage of missing health ratio: 6.5% - 13.5% (based on level) → 8% - 15% (based on level)
  • Max channel time ratio: 13% - 27% (based on level) → 16% - 30% (based on level)

Wukong

Image via Riot Games
Image via Riot Games

(P) Crushing Blows

  • Increased damage per stack: 3% → 4%

(1) Golden Staff

  • Heal: 15/30/45/60 + 25% Attack Damage + 10% Bonus health → 30/50/70/90 + 40% Base Attack Damage + 16% Bonus health (Reduced to 50% vs non champions)

Yasuo

Image via Riot Games
Image via Riot Games

Base stats

  • Attack Damage per level: 3.6 → 4.5
  • Attack Damage at level 15: 112 → 125

Yone

Image via Riot Games
Image via Riot Games

Base stats

  • Health per level: 105 → 112
  • Base Attack Damage: 58 → 54

(2) Spirit Cleave

  • Maximum damage to monsters: 150 ~ 360 → 100 ~ 380

(4) Fate Sealed

  • Base damage: 200/400/600 → 200/350/500

Yuumi

Image via Riot Games
Image via Riot Games

(P) Bop ‘n’ Block

  • Shield duration: 5s → Infinite

5) Gameplay Changes

Items

Liandry’s Torment

Stats

  • Ability Power: 70 → 75
  • Health: 250 → 200

Passive

  • Base max health damage: 1% → 0.5%

