Wild Rift’s Pentaboom Day 2: The Final Showdown sees Team Volley emerging victorious

It was a brilliant wrap-up to the second and final day of Wild Rift’s Pentaboom Showdown, with Team Volley emerging victorious.

The day followed a single-elimination knockout fixture. Each of the eight teams had faced a single opponent in the quarter-finals. The match-ups were made based on Day 1’s group positions.

There were a total of eight matches. The quarter-finals followed the two semi-finals. The seventh and final matches of the day decided the third spot and the champion of Wild Rift’s Pentaboom Showdown.

Vietnam’s representatives, Team Volley, gained the top spot, followed by Team Inspire and Team Martial, gaining the runner-up and second runner-up positions, respectively.

Team Volley are the champions of Wild Rift Pentaboom

Match 1 saw a brilliant clash between Volley and Keeper. Keeper showed a much-improved performance than Day 1, but Volley were the clear dominators to secure a point. Dang Ym was the stand-out player of the match with his brilliant use of Lee Sin.

Match 2 was a close contest between Team Martial and Trueshot. Even though Trueshot started off ahead, the game was snatched away by Martial in the end. Junglers played a key role for the Burmese, and Original Matt stood out as the MVP.

Team Inspire dominated the third quarter-final match against Team Phoenix and easily gained their deserved point. Zed-expert Jess No Limit was the game’s most valuable player.

The last quarter-final match was also one-sided for Team Mystic against Starcall. Xk Penjahat showed his class, with Zed being the MVP of the game.

Team Volley won the first semi-final against team Martial with ease, but the best of Wild Rift's Pentaboom event was yet to arrive.

The sixth game of the day between Team Inspire and Mystic saw the closest and most intense Wild Rift encounter of the tournament.

The fierce contest between the two brought the viewers on the edges of their seats, and finally, the Indonesians stood up as the close winner. Jess No Limit, again with his Zed, gained the second MVP of the day.

Team Martial defeated Mystic to gain their deserved third place, and Team volley showed their class by defeating team Inspire to gain the winner’s medal. Be Chanh was the best player in the final match, with his Yasuo hitting a splendid K/D/A figure of 10/0/3.

Southeast Asia celebrated the grand launch of Wild Rift’s open beta launch. The total prize money worth $66,000 USD would be distributed to charities like Room to Read, Openmind Projects, Wing Melaka, and others.

Congratulations to [VN] Volley for pentabooming the competition and earning the title of Wild Rift SEA Pentaboom Showdown Champion!



GGWP sa lahat ng mga teams at isang taospusong pasasalamat sa lahat ng sumuporta sa Pentaboom Showdown!



The winning Vietnamese squad of Team Volley had Dang Ym, Milona, Be Chanh, Misthy, and Msuong as its representatives, and each of these celebrities showed their passion for Wild Rift.