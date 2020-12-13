Wild Rift's Pentaboom Showdown Day 1: Eight SEA nations in action

The most awaited Wild Rift's Pentaboom Showdown event has started, and its Day 1 featured matches between all the eight participating teams.

The Pentaboom event is in celebration of the successful launch of Wild Rift's open beta version in Southeast Asia.

The eight teams consisted of five participants each, featuring various fan-favorite celebrities and content creators from different South Asian countries like - Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, and Singapore, boasting their skills in Wild Rift.

Each team will contest for the winning prize, worth $66,000 USD, that would be funded to various charitable organizations for supporting children in the SEA nations.

The Pentaboom Showdown was telecasted live on Wild Rift's official YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook channels in eight different languages.

Day 1 of Wild Rift's Pentaboom Showdown SEA

The eight participating teams were - Team Inspire from Indonesia, Team Keeper from Cambodia, Team Martial from Myanmar, Team Mystic from Malaysia, Team Phoenix from the Philippines, Team Starcall from Singapore, Team Trueshot from Thailand, and Team Volley from Vietnam.

Each of the eight teams was seeded randomly in two groups, and then matches were sorted based on round-robin best-of-one format.

A total of 12 rounds of matches were played between the teams. After the first day of the Wild Rift Pentaboom, Team Volley of Vietnam topped Group A with 3 points, with all 3 wins and no losses.

Then stood Team Mystic as the runners up of the group with 1 loss and 2 wins, gaining 2 points. Trueshot managed to snatch just 1 win, standing in the third position of Group A, followed by Phoenix at fourth with 0 points.

Group B showed similar figures as that of A after Day 1's rounds of play. Indonesia's Team Inspire stood in first place with all three wins, followed by Martial, who failed to win just the last match, gaining 2 on the scoreboard. Starcall and Keeper joined the third and the fourth places gaining 1 and 0 points, respectively.

Splendid performances were put in by Fredo Sameon, Ryan Tan, Mysthy, Jess No Limit, Msuong, Frozenkiss, Gogogoy, Be Chanh, and Original Matt, who were featured as the Most Valuable Players after each round of play.

Lee Sin, Master Yi, Jinx, Zed, Twisted Fate, Ahri, Jhin, and Akali were the Wild Rift Champions used by the MVPs in the game, and Zed was the one that stood out more than the rest in most cases. Jess No Limit and Original Matt were the host and casters of the Pentaboom Showdown Day 1.

Day 2 would be interesting as all teams have already shown their cards. It will follow a knock-out fixture of single-elimination throughout.