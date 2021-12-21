Will BGMI Lite release increase BGMI's overall popularity in India?

Questions surrounding the release of BGMI Lite have yet to be answered. Regardless, the excitement and hype surrounding its release have reached new heights.

The only official development regarding the streamlined version was the release of a poll on the official Discord server, asking players to choose the reason for wanting BGMI Lite. This, however, was back in November.

PUBG Mobile Lite had an enormous fan base in India before its suspension. It had a relatively lower hardware requirement than its better counterpart, but did not compromise on gameplay. Since the release of BGMI, fans have been clamoring for something similar with BGMI Lite.

Note: This article is based on the writer's opinion.

Influence of BGMI Lite's release on the overall popularity of BGMI

Within a short period, Battlegrounds Mobile India rose to the top of the Indian mobile games list, posted great numbers, and won the award for Google Play's Best Game of 2021 India.

The launch of BGMI Lite will inadvertently enhance the franchise's overall popularity. The game is anticipated to receive a fantastic response from the community.

Gamers are more likely to return with BGMI Lite's release as they may likely have the option to transfer their progress to this version similar to BGMI. Thereby, they will attain back their inventory and all other investments previously made in PUBG Mobile Lite.

GamingDuniyaYT @DuniyaYt

#BringBackPUBGMLITE @PUBG Features of Pubg mobile lite are really good and it has a huge potential of growth, many people have invested their money into the game. The developers should understand this fact and produce a new version of PUBGM LITE. @PUBG MobileLite @PUBG MOBILE Features of Pubg mobile lite are really good and it has a huge potential of growth, many people have invested their money into the game. The developers should understand this fact and produce a new version of PUBGM LITE.#BringBackPUBGMLITE @PUBG @PUBGMobileLite @PUBGMOBILE https://t.co/PBEiWWDkU6

Moreover, a specific section of the fans were unable to play BGMI due to the lag and FPS drops caused by a low-end device. These fans will find a new avenue to keep themselves entertained with the release of BGMI Lite, as it will provide a seamless experience.

This will substantially increase the overall player base of the BGMI franchise.

Maxtern @RealMaxtern BGMI Lite in the New Year? BGMI Lite in the New Year?

Also Read Article Continues below

The developers are yet to confirm or announce the release of BGMI Lite. However, several influencers, including Ghatak and Maxtern, have hinted at the game's release, keeping the fans' spirits high.

Edited by Saman