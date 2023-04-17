Will Dark and Darker ever see a full release? Trouble for developers continues as they are now sued by Nexon

Dark and Darker developers Ironmace have found themselves in hot water once again now that Nexon has sued them for copyright infringement. The developers recently created a lot of buzz in the world of gaming after they asked players to download the test build of the title via torrent since they could not host it on Steam.

With the developers now facing a lawsuit, it's difficult to say what the future holds for Dark and Darker. Should the court decide to rule in Nexon's favor, players might not be able to see a full release either.

Nexon Korea sues Ironmace and two former employees for allegedly copying assets for Dark and Darker

sides Ironmace, Nexon has also sued two former employees- Ju-Hyun Choi and Terence Seungha Park. They claimed that the two employees would have signed a one-year non-compete agreement that would prevent them from working in a company within the same industry without the consent of Nexon.

The company accused the two former employees of copying files pertaining to a game known as P3. However, Ironmace has vehemently denied any wrongdoing in the matter. Nexon further wants Ironmace to cease all Dark and Darker development and also pay a considerable sum of money in damages. The amount hasn't been declared as of this writing, but one can expect it to be huge.

Nexon has requested a jury trial. Now, if the court rules in favor of Nexon Korea, Dark and Darker could be closed down completely. However, if the court does issue a judgment in Ironmace's favor, it could act as a precedent in many cases in the video games industry. It's hard to say if the latter did indeed copy the actions and character models as claimed by Nexon in the lawsuit, but that's for the court to decide.

As of this writing, Ironmace has been stonewalled when it comes to the playtests, but they've managed to conduct it anyway. The developers have been distributing the torrent files through Discord, and the playtest is scheduled to continue until April 19. The lawsuit was filed on April 14, 2023, but the date of the first hearing hasn't been revealed until now. However, these cases tend to continue for an extended period of time. So even if Ironmace can complete the Dark and Darker development, they will only be able to release it once the lawsuit concludes.

