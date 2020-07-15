Will Dr DisRespect be streaming on YouTube now?

The news of Dr DisRespect being banned on Twitch sent the internet straight into Alex Jones conspiracy mode, and it doesn't look like it is going to stop anytime soon.

Both Dr DisRespect and Twitch have remained silent on what exactly led to the ban, leading to more conspiracies and rampant speculation surrounding the incident.

Rod "Slasher" Breslau, an esports journalist and consultant, has been covering the incident from the start, and he tweeted today about a slight change in Dr DisRespect's social media bio.

The tweet concerning Dr DisRespect's social media links on Twitter has spurred conspiracy mills yet again, and fans are speculating if the Doc will make a return to streaming, but on a different platform.

Dr DisRespect changes link from Twitch to YouTube on Twitter

Dr DisRespect's Twitter Bio

The 2x only tweeted out his statement on the 28th of June regarding the ban, and confirmed that he had not been informed about the reason for the ban by Twitch.

And now, he has changed his Twitter bio links from Twitch to his YouTube channel, as reported by Rod "Slasher" Breslau. This has given a lot of weight to the theory that Dr DisRespect will now be streaming full-time on YouTube.

His channel on Youtube has been fairly active, regularly posting clips and sketches from his Twitch.

DrDisrespect changed his link on Twitter from Twitch to YouTube. as i mentioned on stream yesterday, sources tell me there has been no communication between YouTube and DrDisrespect. Doc is free to stream on YouTube but it will not be officially endorsed by or partnered with YT — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) July 14, 2020

A major speculation for the reason for Dr DisRespect changing his links is that he will now be streaming on YouTube. However, the reason could be as simple as his Twitch link being dead, and him wanting to link his YouTube channel, which is still active.

I would have changed it the minute his account got banned (aka. it's a dead link while YouTube is not). But, yea -- I get it -- when everyone is watching he could change a pixel in his Twitter image and people will speculate. (Wait, did anyone check on that...) pic.twitter.com/7ijEdVEKhI — Fran Mirabella III (FM3) (@franmirabella) July 14, 2020

In the same thread, a couple of people also claimed that the Doc was on Instagram Live and talked about his dismissal. However, this cannot be verified as there is no evidence of him going live on his Instagram profile recently.

These "sources" also claimed that Dr DisRespect had confirmed that he was going to be streaming full-time on YouTube hereon.