Will there be a PUBG Mobile Lite Indian version like BGMI?

PUBG Mobile Lite had established a foothold in the Indian mobile gaming segment before it was banned over a year ago, along with PUBG Mobile. The vast player base could be attributable to the fact that it had a lower device requirement and offered a thrilling experience.

Following the release of BGMI, Indian PUBG Mobile fans were relieved. However, players who preferred the streamlined lite version were left disappointed. Now, fans have been waiting even more anxiously to learn whether or not an exclusive Indian version of the game will be released.

Certain influencers, including Ghatak and Maxtern, have recently come forward expressing their views on the possibility of an Indian version of PUBG Mobile Lite.

BGMI influencers hint at release of PUBG Mobile Lite Indian version

Ghatak's Instagram Story about BGMI Lite (Image via Sportskeeda)

As of now, there have been no official announcements from the developers with regards to the release of the Indian version of PUBG Mobile Lite. However, much to the delight of gamers, a few notable members of the Battlegrounds Mobile India community have expressed their thoughts about the potential release of BGMI Lite in the near future.

Abhijeet "Ghatak" Andhare recently shared an Instagram story where he suggested that BGMI Lite would be launched eventually, although it could take some time.

Along with Ghatak's statement, another well-known BGMI influencer, Sagar "Maxtern" Thakur, hinted at the possibility of a future BGMI Lite release.

Maxtern @RealMaxtern BGMI Lite see You soon! 😏 BGMI Lite see You soon! 😏

Also Read

As a result, Indian fans of PUBG Mobile Lite have found some reassurance. They are now waiting for an official response from the developers with bated breath as the anticipation for the BGMI lite has increased multifold.

However, players should bear in mind that the developers have not yet confirmed any rumors regarding BGMI Lite. Furthermore, neither of the players have specified a release date, and Ghatak has also said that it may take some time.

Edited by Siddharth Satish