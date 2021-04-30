With OpraahFx, I wanted to build a community of influencers and brands who work together by creating compelling stories for audiences to consume: Pranav Panpalia, Founder, OpraahFx and OP Gaming

From a YouTube content creator and influencer surrounding supercars to a very successful entrepreneur dealing in talent management, Pranav Panpalia has always been a go-getter in everything he sets his mind to.

The founder of OpraahFX and OP Gaming has had his fair share of hurdles when starting out, and success came only after many years’ worth of grinding.

In an exclusive interview with Abhishek Mallick of Sportskeeda Esports, Pranav opens up about his dreams for OpraahFX and how he envisions minimizing the collaborative gap between video game content creators and brands.

He also stressed the importance of physical and mental fitness for esports athletes during the conversation and how professional gamers can look towards streaming and content creation as a full-time alternate career path.

Here is an excerpt from the interview.

Q. Pranav, the first thing I wanted you to open up about is your journey. From being an influencer to becoming a very successful entrepreneur, the road was not exactly easy. Can you talk us through the hurdles and some of the challenges you faced along the way?

Pranav: I started my entrepreneurial journey in 2016, right after my graduation, by helping my elder brother set up Workly, a co-working space in Delhi. Working with many clients during this short stint at Workly, I learned how global brands function and do business.

Later on, in the same year, I started my YouTube channel — Pranav — dedicated to luxury cars. The following year, I became the first Indian YouTube ambassador for BMW and later collaborated with renowned personalities such as Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.

This collective experience of having worked with brands and influencers laid a strong foundation for my entrepreneurial journey.

Intending to help, leverage, and mentor young and aspiring influencers, I conceptualized OpraahFx in 2017. Being an avid gamer myself, last year, I ventured into gaming by launching OP Gaming, a catalyst to make Indian gaming OP.

After its launch, OP Gaming bagged the three most prominent clients in the gaming space — FreeFire, PUBG, and Call Of Duty. Alongside these acts, under OpraahFx, I also manage India’s leading gaming content creators.

When I started OpraahFx back in 2016, the concept of Influencer Marketing was at a very nascent stage. Not many understood what it meant and the value it brings.

People did not even know who influencers were. Therefore, convincing brands and educating them about this new marketing tool was the biggest challenge then. Looking back, it was a fun experience that helped me grow and sharpen my convincing skills.

Q. What was the vision and aim that went behind the creation of OpraahFX? What were some of the primary factors that helped it be as successful as it is today?

Pranav: With OpraahFx, I wanted to build a community of influencers and brands who work together by creating compelling stories for audiences to consume. With the type of brands and influencers we work with, this vision is rapidly becoming a reality.

We are still happily servicing our first client, and that, in a way, is our motivation every day. The main factor that worked in our favor is building an ecosystem of brands and influencers with a foundation of very young and agile minds.

