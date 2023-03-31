Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty patch v1.05 official notes - New quality-of-life features, balancing changes, and more

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja's latest Soulslike action role-playing game, recently received a new patch. It added a host of new quality-of-life features, balancing changes, and quite a lot more content to keep the playerbase happy. Patch 1.05, the latest for the game, is the third major update that the title has received in less than a month since its release.

Team Ninja's Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty garnered universal acclaim from players and critics alike, who praised Team Ninja's bold combat design as well as the game's truly spectacular boss fights. However, the title also came under fire due to poor optimization, especially on last-generation consoles (PlayStation 4 and Xbox One) as well as PC.

The last few updates for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty were specifically targeted at fixing most of the performance-related issues on PC and last-generation consoles. With patch 1.04, Team Ninja, for the most part, has rectified major issues players that had been facing across all platforms.

The latest patch aims to add some highly requested quality-of-life features such as a progress tracker for collectibles and an expanded menu to compare gear within the inventory, among many other things. Here's a look at the official patch notes for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty patch 1.05.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty's patch 1.05 adds new quality-of life fearues, weapon balancing and more

Here are the official patch notes for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty:

Additional features in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty's patch 1.05

Added the option Make Offering to Burial Flag to the key configurations.

Added the option Switch Locked-on Target (Away from Camera) and the option Switch Locked-on Target (Toward Camera) to the key configurations.

Added the settings options to automatically switch locked-on targets upon successfully deflecting or deflecting in response to Critical Blows.

Note: Players can enable these options in the Game Settings by selecting Switch Locked-on Target after Deflecting and Switch Locked-on Target after Deflecting a Critical Blow.

Players can enable these options in the Game Settings by selecting Switch Locked-on Target after Deflecting and Switch Locked-on Target after Deflecting a Critical Blow. Added the settings option to switch the locked-on target to the nearest enemy by pressing down the right stick.

Note: Players can enable this option in the Game Settings by selecting Switch Locked-on Target to Nearest Enemy.

Players can enable this option in the Game Settings by selecting Switch Locked-on Target to Nearest Enemy. Added options to set the rotation and tracking speed for the lock-on camera.

Note: These options have been added to the Lock-on Camera page in the Camera Settings.

These options have been added to the Lock-on Camera page in the Camera Settings. Added the option to enable/disable inertial movement when rotating the camera.

Note: This option has been added to the Normal Camera page in the Camera Settings.

Modifications and changes added with Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty's patch 1.05

Modified the Reinforcements menu to show warriors who have sworn oaths with the player but are not currently available as companions. Also made it possible to gift Cups of Cordiality.

Added an option allowing players to part ways with companions by selecting a current companion in the Reinforcements menu rather than using a Willow Branch.

Made changes so that the sort order for the following menus is saved:

Equipment, Inventory, Status, Set Wizardry Spells, Battle Set, and all menus available at the Blacksmith

Added an interface allowing players to compare equipment in the Equipment menu.

Note: Further expansions for the comparison interface, such as support for the Set Bonus list and the Status menu, are slated for subsequent patches.

Further expansions for the comparison interface, such as support for the Set Bonus list and the Status menu, are slated for subsequent patches. Made changes to the Equipment menu so that players may now check and select equipment set to Favorites.

Made changes to the Travel menu which will allow players to check their progress in collecting Shitieshou, Golden Cicada Shells, Tablets, Dragon Vein Essence, and Dragon Vein Crystals via icons.

Added check mark icons to completed missions in the Travel menu.

Changed some of the designs and the captions for controls to make it easier to distinguish between the Inventory and Storehouse menus at the Blacksmith.

Added a dedicated icon that is shown when automatically restocking arrows, projectiles, and consumable items.

Added warnings to notify players when their equipment weight ratio exceeds 100%.

Adjustments in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty's patch 1.05

Made the following adjustments to drop rates:

Increased the drop rate of items with high rarities after defeating bosses in main battlefields.

Increased the drop rate of items with high rarities after defeating sub battlefield bosses in duels.

Increased the drop rate of items with high rarities after defeating other players in Invade sessions.

Made adjustments so that items from treasure chests containing equipment will incur random loots (only when opening them for the second time onwards).

Note: Starting from the second playthrough, such items, while having higher upgrade levels, are also more likely to be of higher rarities.

Starting from the second playthrough, such items, while having higher upgrade levels, are also more likely to be of higher rarities. Made adjustments so that items with higher rarities are more likely to be dropped after the player defeats enemies with higher Morale Ranks than the player’s current Morale Rank.

Adjusted the lock-on target selection criteria to avoid prioritizing enemies farther away from the player even when there are other enemies nearby.

Improved situations in which the game occasionally failed to automatically switch to a new locked-on target after the player defeated an enemy.

Changed the interaction command for Burial Flags to the ↓ arrow key or ↓ on the directional pad.

Made some adjustments to the level of difficulty for the battle against Zhang Liang in the main battlefield “Village of Calamity,” including the following:

Decreased the maximum HP of his first form

Adjusted each type of damage

Adjusted the AI

Adjusted camera movement during airborne attacks

Added a tutorial to the battle against Zhang Liang in the main battlefield “Village of Calamity.”

Made adjustments so that Divine Beast attacks are affected by the player’s Morale Rank.

Adjusted the amount of damage dealt by each Divine Beast, taking into account the effect of the player’s Morale Rank.

Extended the duration of invincibility after performing Fatal Strikes or deflect in response to Critical Blows, as the effects of invincibility wore off before players regained control.

Made changes to Photograph mode so that the direction of camera movement and rotation is now based on the player’s view when tilting the camera.

Made changes so that Revenge is not overwritten when players are defeated by the target of Revenge and are awaiting aid during multiplayer sessions.

Note: This change will prevent the loss of Genuine Qi when awaiting aid or when given aid repeatedly after being defeated by the same enemy.

Major bug fixes in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty's patch 1.05

Fixed crash-prone situations that occurred in certain environments.

Fixed a bug which sometimes prevented the destination marker on the Sense Qi Map from being displayed in ultrawide resolution.

Fixed a bug that prevented players from launching Spirit attacks if Guard had been set to the Shift key in Control Settings.

Fixed a bug that prevented players from progressing after matching up with other players under certain conditions in Co-op.

Fixed a bug that allowed players to go outside the bounds of the current stage from certain locations in some stages.

Fixed a bug that caused characters to become stuck (in the ground/surrounding objects) in certain locations in some stages, making it impossible for players to progress.

Fixed a bug that prevented players from re-entering the boss area in some stages.

Fixed a bug that caused Peculiar Inner Elixir to be obtained by defeating players during Invade sessions, even if it had not been previously acquired.

Fixed a bug that caused a number of enemies to die every time the game was restarted from certain Battle Flags in the main battlefield “Darkness over the Hanshui River.”

Fixed a bug that made it possible to exchange items with a Shitieshou every time the game was restarted from certain Battle Flags in the sub battlefield “Heirloom Seal of the Realm.”

Fixed a bug in the sub battlefield “Legend of the Thunder God” in which the item drop rate after defeating the boss was equivalent to the rate for minor enemies.

Fixed a bug that would sometimes cause Hong Jing to become stuck in the ground after attacking her with the Martial Arts technique Antelope Horn in the sub battlefield “The Scarlet Crystal.”

Fixed a bug in which the sum of special effects values shown by rank would sometimes be displayed incorrectly.

Note: There is no change to the actual values of each special effect.

There is no change to the actual values of each special effect. Fixed a bug in which the special effect Ammo Held Max was not taken into account when moving projectiles between the inventory and the storehouse.

Fixed a bug in which the New Items list did not prioritize items that had previously been acquired, but were used up and then acquired again.

Fixed a bug that caused the player’s character to die if they removed equipment that had the special effect for HP on it when they were on the verge of death.

Fixed a bug that would sometimes prevent invading players from performing Fatal Strikes directly after using the Martial Arts techniques Dawning Sky and Skyward Evergreen depending on the height settings of that character.

Fixed a bug that occurred during multiplayer Recruit sessions with 3 players, in which the time left to provide aid to the remaining players would not be displayed if the player with a newer Player Number had been killed.

Fixed other minor bugs.

Patch 1.05 for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is now live on all platforms, including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC.

