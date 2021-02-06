Woman goes viral after styling hair with Gorilla Glue spray, netizens voice their opinion

Bad hair days are very common for most people, but TikTok user Tessica Brown found this out the hard way.
Tessica had no idea that she would go viral for putting Gorilla Glue Spray in her hair. The internet is now keeping a close eye on her as the situation develops.
She was going for a low, sleek-braided ponytail. Her aim was to use some Got 2B glue, a popular item used by stylists.
But instead of following the well-laid-out plan, Tessica decided to try her luck with Gorilla glue spray. This was a bad idea, to say the least.
She commented on a video saying this:
“For those of y’all that know me, y’all know my hair has been like this for a month now. It’s not my choice. My hair, it don’t move. I’ve washed my hair fifteen times and it don’t move."
After going viral, Tessica has amassed a loyal following on social media that's invested in her hair journey.
She took to Instagram to update everyone on the progress. She even tried to use some household remedies like coconut oil and tea tree oil to get rid of the spray's effect. Upon being asked if it helped, she responded with, “No.”
According to the website, the Gorilla Glue Spray can be removed with acetone. However, there is a downside to using excessive amounts of it. Acetone dries out nails and skins, the amount of damage caused to Tessica's scalp will be severe.
In a statement to beauty IRL, a representative of Gorilla Glue had this to say:
“We do not recommend using our products in or on hair as they are considered permanent. If someone does use this on their hair, they can try soaking the affected area in warm, soapy water or apply rubbing alcohol to the affected area. Her marketing team reached out to us and we have offered to speak with her to share these suggestions as well as checked in on her wellbeing. Safety is our top priority.”
Twitter reacts to Gorilla Glue Spray
Netizens took to Twitter as soon as the news spread about this unique predicament. Here are some of the best reactions:
It's left to be seen for how long the Gorilla Glue Spray will actually hold. According to Tessica, her hair has been like this for over a month and could last for another month if left this way.
The Gorilla Spray adhesive forms a permanent bond that is moisture resistant. No amount of shampoo or oil will help break it down. Hopefully, a specialist will be able to find a solution sooner rather than later.Published 06 Feb 2021, 20:26 IST