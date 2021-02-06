Woman goes viral after styling hair with Gorilla Glue spray, netizens voice their opinion

Bad hair days are very common for most people, but TikTok user Tessica Brown found this out the hard way.

Hi there, we are sorry to learn about your experience! We do not recommend using our products in hair as they are considered permanent. You can try soaking the affected area in warm, soapy water or applying rubbing alcohol to the area. — Gorilla Glue (@GorillaGlue) February 4, 2021

Tessica had no idea that she would go viral for putting Gorilla Glue Spray in her hair. The internet is now keeping a close eye on her as the situation develops.

the girl who did her hair with gorilla glue: pic.twitter.com/N7Ldyn9YqZ — 𝙡𝙚𝙭🪐ˣ⁴ (@ungodlyalexis) February 5, 2021

She was going for a low, sleek-braided ponytail. Her aim was to use some Got 2B glue, a popular item used by stylists.

But instead of following the well-laid-out plan, Tessica decided to try her luck with Gorilla glue spray. This was a bad idea, to say the least.

She commented on a video saying this:

“For those of y’all that know me, y’all know my hair has been like this for a month now. It’s not my choice. My hair, it don’t move. I’ve washed my hair fifteen times and it don’t move."

After going viral, Tessica has amassed a loyal following on social media that's invested in her hair journey.

She took to Instagram to update everyone on the progress. She even tried to use some household remedies like coconut oil and tea tree oil to get rid of the spray's effect. Upon being asked if it helped, she responded with, “No.”

According to the website, the Gorilla Glue Spray can be removed with acetone. However, there is a downside to using excessive amounts of it. Acetone dries out nails and skins, the amount of damage caused to Tessica's scalp will be severe.

In a statement to beauty IRL, a representative of Gorilla Glue had this to say:

“We do not recommend using our products in or on hair as they are considered permanent. If someone does use this on their hair, they can try soaking the affected area in warm, soapy water or apply rubbing alcohol to the affected area. Her marketing team reached out to us and we have offered to speak with her to share these suggestions as well as checked in on her wellbeing. Safety is our top priority.”

Twitter reacts to Gorilla Glue Spray

Netizens took to Twitter as soon as the news spread about this unique predicament. Here are some of the best reactions:

I’m like invested in this gorilla glue hair situation now. I need constant updates. — bebe mama (@imbrandisanise) February 4, 2021

Not them preparing her for the fact that she going to have to shave her head. 😂😂😂 — Lomax (@LoSavage100) February 4, 2021

Omggg this lady with the Gorilla Glue in her hair is giving me anxiety! 😭 — Justine Skye (@JustineSkye) February 4, 2021

When I found out it wasn’t a new strain of weed, I was like... pic.twitter.com/CaHCz8E7rl — Modern Day Nat Turner (@EjThatIsAll) February 5, 2021

Man she put herself in quite the predicament — E (@ProducerE_1986) February 4, 2021

Idk how she’s not crying!!😭😭 I’d be distraught.😩 — PurposeDr!ven»✨ (@BornTaLEAD) February 4, 2021

Maybe a PSA advert. But a cheque? For being silly 😂? Who's paying cos that'll set the precedence for more silliness to occur in the name of a cheque. — 🇿🇼Oleito Mussolini💂🏽🇫🇷 💫 (@pi0che) February 4, 2021

It's left to be seen for how long the Gorilla Glue Spray will actually hold. According to Tessica, her hair has been like this for over a month and could last for another month if left this way.

Honestly... Pray for her scalp because I've gotten gorilla glue on my fingers and it takes the skin with it when you try to remove it. — Kendoll 💖 (@GoldenxKenny) February 4, 2021

The Gorilla Spray adhesive forms a permanent bond that is moisture resistant. No amount of shampoo or oil will help break it down. Hopefully, a specialist will be able to find a solution sooner rather than later.