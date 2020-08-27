World Cricket Championship 2 wins AatmaNirbhar Challenge

Leading global cricket mobile game, World Cricket Championship 2 (WCC2), has been declared as the winner in the people’s choice gaming category by the (people for the Indian government-driven) Digital India AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge.

World Cricket Championship 2 won with a significant lead and garnered 74% votes with the next following at 13%. The game also gained the 2nd position in the overall app category from 6,940 entries. WCC 2 earned the 3rd position in the jury verdict round as well. This immensely popular cricket simulation game developed by Nextwave Multimedia is at 130 million installs currently and is mostly fan-driven. This homegrown ‘Made in India’ game is played globally in over 150 countries, including the U.K., Australia, USA, UAE, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

Out of the 326 registrations in the gaming category, World Cricket Championship 2 received the highest number of votes and emerged as the top choice of people. The mobile game, which was at 110 million installs in March 2020, has managed to garner another 20 million additional users recently. The game has also witnessed surge at 25% in Daily Active Users. The game has seen a revenue growth of 20% and a 100% growth in in-app purchases. The game’s subset ‘Local Rivals’ played within family members, witnessed a 250% rise when the game was made free for the ‘Janata curfew’ weekend.

The AatmaNirbhar challenge and PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Vocal for Local’ campaign brought to light that Indian game WCC 2 at 110 million installs had already exceeded the famous India banned Chinese game Clash of Kings. World Cricket Championship 2 overrode the Chinese game globally.

Being the most awarded game in India, the World Cricket Championship franchise is the biggest, most complex game built in India. Sports simulation games are among the toughest to develop and maintain. They require math, physics, art, animation, game economy, data science, coding, and game design to create a competitive, robust game.

The company recently launched World Cricket Championship 3 beta version with bilingual commentary by celebrity cricketers like Aakash Chopra and Matthew Hayden.

The game comes with competitive multiplayer focus with added authenticity of simulation of actual cricket, and updated gameplay features like brand new controls, exciting animations, real-time motions of athletes and professional cricketers, advanced artificial and a full-fledged career mode with over 400 tournaments.

On a winning comment, P.R. Rajendran, Co-Founder and CEO, Nextwave Multimedia, says, “We thank the Government of India for creating the platform to showcase and encourage Digital India. Hoping this becomes an annual event. We thank our fans for voting for us in the AatmaNirbharApp People’s Choice Award. This brings us visibility and will inspire us to build further on what we have achieved so far.”