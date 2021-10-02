World Cricket Championship, BGMI & TFT to be part of Red Bull M.E.O. 2021: Schedule, format and more

RED BULL M.E.O. 2021 INDIA – SEASON 4 – BGMI, TFT & WCC

~ Winners earn an opportunity to experience a Formula One Grand Prix

India, October 2, 2021: Red Bull M.E.O. (Mobile Esports Open) is the largest mobile esports competition in the world. Esports players from multiple countries participate and compete across a variety of mobile games. 2021 will be the 4th edition of Red Bull M.E.O.

Red Bull Mobile Esports Open 2021 - WCC, TFT, BGMI (Image via Red Bull)

In India, Red Bull M.E.O. Season 4 will feature competitions across three gaming titles: Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), Teamfight Tactics (TFT), and World Cricket Championship (WCC).

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is an online multiplayer battle royale game developed and published by Krafton exclusively for Indian users.

Teamfight Tactics is the exciting auto-battle PvP strategy game from Riot Games (the studio behind League of Legends). Players assemble an unstoppable army from a shared pool of champions and then fight it out round by round to be the last player standing.

World Cricket Championship is a series of 3D cricket mobile games developed by Nextwave Multimedia, with the updated versions WCC2, WCC Rivals, and WCC3 being popular.

KV - Red Bull Mobile Esports Open 2021 - WCC (Image via Red Bull)

Qualifiers will be held from October to mid-November across these three titles. Winners of the qualifiers will progress to the play-offs, which will be held in mid-November. The winners of the play-off progress to the National Finals, which will be held in the first week of December.

Winners of the National Finals in each title earn the bragging rights to call themselves the best mobile gamers in the country. Additionally, the winners will also get an opportunity to watch the 2022 Formula One Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring. The winners will also get an exclusive tour of Hangar-7, the unique museum, store, and aircraft hangar in Salzburg, Austria, that houses the planes of the Flying Bulls and past Formula One cars of the Red Bull Racing team.

Registrations are now open for Red Bull M.E.O. Season 4, and one can register by clicking here.

Schedule

October 2 onwards: Registrations open

October 9 to November 13: Online qualifiers

November 15 to 26: Online play-offs

December 4: National finals

Progression from Qualifiers

BGMI: 16 teams will progress from the qualifiers to the play-offs + 16 pro BGMI teams will participate in the play-offs directly on invite. So, 32 teams will participate in the play-offs.

WCC: The qualifiers will run for 48 days on both WCC2 and WCC3. Winners of the daily qualifiers progress to the play-offs. 96 players overall: 48 from WCC2 and 48 from WCC3. The play-offs will be played on WCC rivals.

TFT: There will be no intermediate play-offs. 16 players from the qualifiers progress directly to the National Finals.

National Finals

BGMI: 16 teams

TFT: 16 players

WCC: 4 players

On Red Bull M.E.O. Season 4, Red Bull athlete and India’s top e-sports athlete Ankit 'V3nom' Panth said, “It’s going to be bigger and better. Red Bull M.E.O. is a platform for all the budding gamers who want to prove their mettle. We have multiple titles this year, and if you are a gamer who wants to prove himself, you shouldn’t miss this opportunity.”

Akshat Rathee, Co-founder and MD, Nodwin Gaming, commented, “Nodwin Gaming continues its association with Red Bull, and it further defines our footprint in the ecosystem. Red Bull M.E.O. is one of the pieces that celebrates competitive mobile esports with a diverse pool of game titles. With three titles on show, I'm really excited about the brand-new addition this year.”

Open to all – won by one. Red Bull M.E.O. is the competitive celebration of the mobile gaming scene.

