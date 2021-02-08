World Cricket Championship inks exclusive deal with Israel-based in-game ad solution provider Anzu to bring new-age blended ad technology

Nazara’s subsidiary, Next Wave Multimedia Pvt. Ltd., has exclusively partnered with Israel-based Anzu to bring advancement in blended in-game advertising for the second edition of their award-winning World Cricket Championship (WCC) franchise.

The game will look to leverage Anzu’s blended in-game ad technology, bringing more opportunities for brands and advertisers in the Indian ecosystem.

Being a leader in this space, Anzu will now bring to WCC2 ad viewability, brand lift measurement, audience verification, data enrichment, and fraud detection in partnership with industry leaders such as Moat, Comscore, Kantar, and Nielsen. This will be in addition to native ad placements with blended in-game banner ads across the game on Android and iOS devices.

The native advertising format that this collaboration brings will help advertisers seamlessly reach audiences without disrupting user experience while integrating a brand’s message in the game’s environment.

On the exclusive partnership, Next Wave Multimedia co-founder and CEO P.R. Rajendran said:

“We are glad to be able to bring more value to brands. We believe this collaboration will help us serve users and advertisers better by taking gaming and digital advertising a notch higher for enhanced experience.”

Anzu’s CEO and co-founder, Itamar Benedy, remarked:

“Every region is seeing a growth in gaming, and advertisers realize that in-game ads can help them connect with a once elusive audience. We are thrilled to partner with such a well-established studio and help them achieve their goals while opening up the in-game advertising market for advertisers across India.”

The APAC region has always had a record number of players, with the current estimate at 1.5 billion. Now that Anzu has inked a deal with AdColony’s APAC division, advertisers across the region will have even more access to gamers.

Amit Rathi, AdColony’s Country Manager for India, noted:

“Gaming has transformed from an underground pastime to mainstream entertainment, and it is rivaling the reach of social media. Advertisers need to take note of this and treat gaming as an equal if not a more effective channel for communicating with consumers. Placing in-game ads in games like WCC 2 will allow advertisers to reach their desired audiences.”

Overall, WCC apps have garnered more than 140 million installs across devices. Earlier in 2020, WCC MAUs and Daily Active Users (“DAU”) hit a peak of 15 million and 3.5 million, respectively (Next Wave Multimedia), gaining from the lockdown-induced surge in mobile gaming.

WCC2 alone counts more than 50 million downloads on Google Play Store.

The user engagement for the WCC games has increased considerably, evidenced by the fact that the average daily user engagement time for WCC2 was 45 minutes, but this has increased to 55 minutes for the WCC3 title.

To help align in-game advertising with other media channels, Anzu has formed several strategic partnerships, including one with WPP to introduce in-game advertising standards.

Through its affiliations with leading AdTech vendors, Anzu supplies in-depth measurements for campaign effectiveness and ad verification.

It is these types of technologies that give big-name advertisers such as Vodafone, Samsung, and 7-Eleven the confidence they need to shift more of their budgets to in-game ads and game developers, including Ubisoft, Toplitz Productions, and APB Reloaded, the security to integrate ads into their games.

About Anzu

Anzu is the world’s most advanced in-game advertising solution. Operating across mobile, PC, and console platforms, Anzu blends real-world brand ads directly into video games, esports tournaments, and live streams.

The only solution of its kind to bring real-time analytics and existing digital industry standards in-game, Anzu’s patented, adaptive technology features blended yet highly viewable IAB-compliant ad formats.

Anzu’s full suite of one-of-a-kind AdTech integrations includes ad viewability, brand lift measurement, audience verification, data enrichment, and fraud detection in partnership with industry leaders such as Moat, Comscore, Kantar, and Nielsen.

Anzu has raised $17 million to date from investors including WPP, Sony Innovation Fund, BITKRAFT Ventures, and HBSE Ventures. Global partners include advertisers such as Pepsi and Samsung and game studios such as Ubisoft and Nacon.

Learn more at https://www.anzu.io/ .

About the World Cricket Championship franchise

The World Cricket Championship Franchise (WCC), owned by Next Wave Multimedia Pvt. Ltd., is at more than 140 million downloads spanning from 2011 till 2020.

This franchise, launched in 2011, comprises WCC Lite, WCC 2, WCC Rivals, and now WCC3. WCC 2 is also the winner of the AatmaNirbhar App Challenge 2020 conducted by the Government of India.

The robust core engine and game features that power this gaming experience have been developed through a meticulous, eight-year period.

About Next Wave Multimedia Pvt. Ltd.

Next Wave Multimedia Pvt. Ltd., co-founded by PR Rajendran, is a leading mobile game company in India. This Chennai-based studio is a subsidiary of Nazara Technologies Ltd., a global gaming and sports media company. Next Wave develops quality casual and multi-player games in the sports genre.

Cricket games developed by Next Wave have seen over 165 million downloads across various platforms. With substantial expertise in developing cricket-based games, Nextwave’s ‘Big Bash Cricket’ is the official game of Cricket Australia’s Big Bash League, and “Battle of Chepauk,” developed for the Chennai Super Kings, has seen over 17.8 million downloads.