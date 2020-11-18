Blizzard Entertainment has released the cinematic launch trailer for World of Warcraft: Shadowlands, as players are preparing for the release of the new expansion next week.

Fans of the renowned MMORPG World of Warcraft, were treated to a massive surprise with the release of the launch trailer for the game's newest expansion. World of Warcraft: Shadowlands is set to be released on November 23, 2020, which is exactly 16 years to the day since the launch of the original version of the game.

This release date comes after a delay, as Blizzard and the gaming community determined the game needed more time, to develop the expansion into a worthy experience World Warcraft players are accustom to.

This article will be showcasing the new trailer and breaking down all of the revealed information for World of Warcraft: Shadowlands.

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands new cinematic trailer showcases the zones of Azeroth's afterlife

In true Blizzard fashion, the launch trailer for Shadowlands is a showstopper, as it hits the major notes of being visually stunning and true to the game's fantasy and art style.

After Sylvanas Windrunner destroyed the Helm of Domination, the veil between the worlds of the living and dead was shattered on Azeroth. This trailer showcases all of the major zones that World of Warcraft characters can expect to play in the newest expansion. Those zones being Bastion, Ardenweald, Maldraxxus, Revendreth, Oribos, and the Maw. World of Warcraft players should take this opportunity to develop a better understanding of each zone and their corresponding covenants to prepare themselves for next week.

Of course, the cinematic had to end with a clear visual of the Jailer. The Jailer, also known as Zovaal, is an ancient being who keeps the souls of the most wicked and powerful beings locked in the eternal prison of Torghast.

His influence has seeped deep into Sylvanas, and he will serve as the expansion's main antagonist. This truly massive and menacing foe will likely serve as a worthy adversary for the final boss of the expansion.

To every soul, its place.



With the expansion only 6 days away, World of Warcraft players will finally be able to see what awaits beyond the veil and journey into the Shadowlands.

"In the Shadowlands, every soul has its place—from the path of ascension among the spires of Bastion to an eternity of torment in the depths of the Maw. Choose where your destiny lies." - Blizzard Entertainment