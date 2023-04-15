Wuthering Waves closed beta test gets new gameplay trailer

Wuthering Waves is the next open-world free-to-play phenomenon looking to take the world by storm. To hype up its arrival, developer Kuro Game has revealed a brand new gameplay trailer, which also sheds further light on the upcoming closed beta test that was recently announced. It will take place on April 24, 2023 for PC, iOS and Android platforms.

The latest trailer reveals brand new gameplay. It shows the locales of the post-apocalyptic world as well as the various characters engaging in combat against fearsome enemies.

But when can players partake in the beta? Are there any guidelines for enrollment? Let's find out.

The closed beta test for Wuthering Waves will be available for select regions only

For starters, only players from the US and Canada will be eligible to partake in the Wuthering Waves closed beta test. As the name suggests, it is only available for select participants among those who register. The recruitment process was available through the official site by filling in a survey. Unfortunately, the deadline for the same has sailed by, as it was from March 20, 2023 to April 14, 2023.

At this point, lucky winners should receive a confirmation email if they have been chosen for the beta. The test will go live on April 24, 2023 at 19:00 across PC, Android, and iOS. Here are a few more things participants should note:

The build that will be provided to players is in-development, so there can be some technical issues.

As this is a one-time deal and of course, an older build compared to the future retail version, all in-game player data will be erased after the beta period is over

Players should take care to avoid account or client sharing as this can result in a ban.

Co-op as a feature is available, however, players will be unable to change the platform they are playing on once the session has begun.

Players are free to post screenshots, capture footage, and share impressions.

Furthermore, here are the system requirements players need to meet to run the Wuthering Waves closed beta:

Android:

OS: 5.1 or above

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 or better

Storage: 10 GB minimum

iOS:

iPhone 11 or above

PC:

OS: Windows 7 64-bit or better

CPU: Intel Core i5 -7th gen | AMD Ryzen 7 2700

RAM: 16 GB

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 | AMD Radeon RX 580

Storage: 40 GB

Looking at the somewhat moderate PC requirements, these are likely recommended specifications. Wuthering Waves is an ambitious open-world action-RPG that still in development and as such, a final release date is yet to be confirmed.

