WWE games to shut down two previous entries of the franchise as it shifts attention to 2K22

WWE 2K22 was released in the early months of 2022 and received a favorable response from fans and critics. The latest release has been lauded for several new features that the developers have inserted into it. However, there will be some sad news for fans of the older games.

On May 10, the official social media handle of the title made an important announcement about bidding farewell to two of the older games and mentioned the extent to which the change would be made.

Attention WWE 2K community: On June 30, 2022, we will sunset support for WWE 2K19 & WWE 2K20 servers. This includes all online functions, such as online matches & Community Creations. We are turning our full focus toward supporting #WWE2K22. Thanks for your continued support!

The WWE games have been the lead titles that have brought fans an extension of the experience on their viewing devices. They have a rich legacy in the gaming world and offer fans the opportunity to step into the shoes of their favorite wrestlers. The two games that will be put to rest enjoyed contrasting fortunes but will surely leave a bit of nostalgia for fans.

WWE games inform fans about the closure of two older games of the series

As mentioned earlier, on May 10, WWE games took to their official Twitter account to inform the audience about a major decision. According to them, they will be terminating the services for 2K19 and 2K20. The service will end on June 30, so players have around six weeks if they want to experience the games for the final few days.

Once the date is reached, the online support for both games will be closed. This will involve online matches and community creations. In layman's terms, the servers for the two titles will be closed post the mentioned date.

Additionally, the reason for the decision has also been mentioned:

"We are turning our full focus toward supporting WWE 2K22."

While the news will sadden a section of fans, they can expect more content to come to the latest release. In many ways, 2K22 has been able to outdo the terrible mess that 2K20 had created. Visual Concepts had to take a break for more than a year, which seems to have borne fruit.

One major miss will be 2K19 which is one of the most loved releases of the franchise. The release seems outstanding when one compares it to its next release, and some fans still play the game.

However, it will all be coming to an end, and it now seems that the only option for fans will be to resort to WWE 2K22. The game is available on all major platforms, including the next-gen consoles of Sony and Xbox. Fans will also be hopeful about seeing new modes in the latest release now that the developers have decided to invest all their efforts into it.

