Xbox Game Pass adds Like A Dragon Gaiden, Football Manager 2024, Wild Hearts, and more

Xbox Game Pass is adding quite a few new games in November 2023, including the Day 1 debut of Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name and Football Manager 2024. Aside from these, notable inclusions for the first half of this month are Wild Hearts, Dungeons 4, Coral Island, and more. With that being said, let's take a look at the new titles coming to Xbox Game Pass.

New games coming to Xbox Game Pass in November 2023

The new titles coming to Game Pass in November 2023 are as follows.

Headbangers: Rhythm Royale (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 31

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 31 Jusant (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 31

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 31 Wartales (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 31

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 31 Thirsty Suitors (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 2

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 2 Football Manager 2024 (PC) – November 6

(PC) – November 6 Football Manager 2024 Console (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 6

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 6 Dungeons 4 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 9

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 9 Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 9

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 9 Wild Hearts (Cloud, Console, and PC) EA Play – November 9

(Cloud, Console, and PC) EA Play – November 9 Spirittea (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 13

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 13 Coral Island (Cloud and Xbox Series X|S) – November 14

The subscription service has quite a few Day 1 titles lined up this month, with Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name undoubtedly being the biggest name. Set after the events of Yakuza 6, the game explores Kiriyu's new role as Agent Joryu.

Other than LAD Gaiden, Day 1 launches include Headbangers: Rhythm Royale, Jusant, Thirsty Suitors, Football Manager 2024 (both PC and Console edition), Dungeons 4, and Spirittea.

DLCs and trials coming to Xbox Game Pass in November 2023

The new DLCs and trials coming to Game Pass are as follows.

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition – The Mountain Royals

– The Mountain Royals EA Sports WRC: EA Play Early Access Trial

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition is one of the most prominent RTS titles on the service, and it launched a new expansion The Mountain Royals, which members can buy. Game Pass PC and Ultimate members can also play 10 hours of EA Sports WRC as part of the EA Play Early Access Trial.

Games leaving Xbox Game Pass

The games leaving the service in November 2023 are as follows.

Coffee Talk (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Exapunks (PC)

(PC) Ghost Song (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Gungrave G.O.R.E (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Football Manager 2023 (PC)

(PC) Football Manager 2023 Console (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Lapin (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Townscaper (Cloud, Console, and PC)

All in all, Xbox Game Pass has a huge portfolio lined up for November 2023. Interested players can jump right in and play from a library of hundreds of games, new and old.