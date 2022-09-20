Xbox Game Pass adds new titles for September 2022 - Deathloop, Valheim, Slime Rancher 2, and more

After bringing games like Disney's Dreamlight Valley and Metal Hellsinger earlier this month, as well as quite a few more during TGS 2022, Xbox continues to bring more titles to Game Pass throughout September.
Game Pass, Xbox's subscription-based service, is undoubtedly the best deal in gaming currently. The service offers hundreds of amazing titles across both Xbox consoles and Windows PCs, for a fixed monthly fee. The titles range from AAA blockbusters debuting Day 1, to niche indie titles, finding new audiences and a reinvigorated interest.
With that being said, let's take a look at what else Xbox has in store for its members for the second half of September 2022
Xbox Game Pass introduces Deathloop, Valheim, Slime Rancher 2, and more in September 2022
The biggest debut of the month on Game Pass is undoubtedly Deathloop. Arkane's latest masterpiece was announced as a PS5 console exclusive release prior to Bethesda's acquisition by Xbox. After a year of being a PS5 console exclusive title, Deathloop is making its way not only to Xbox consoles, but to the service as well.
September also sees the full release of Grounded, Obsidian's microscopic survival title that adds a story mode for this release. Along with Grounded, Xbox continues to bring Day 1 titles to the service, which for this month are SpiderHeck, Beacon Pines, Slime Rancher 2, and Moonscars. the full list of titles coming to the service in the second half of September 2022 are as follows:
- Deathloop (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S)– September 20
- Hardspace: Shipbreaker (Cloud and Xbox Series X|S)– September 20
- Amazing Cultivation Simulator (PC)– September 20
- SpiderHeck (Console and PC) – September 22
- Beacon Pines (Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 22
- Slime Rancher 2 (Game Preview) (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – September 22
- Moonscars (Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 27
- Grounded – Full Release (Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 27
- Let’s Build A Zoo (Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 29
- Valheim (Game Preview) (PC) – September 29
- PAW Patrol Grand Prix (Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 30
Xbox Game Pass DLCs, Updates, and Perks
Aside from new and exciting titles, Xbox also brings different perks for Game Pass members, along with updates and DLCs for titles on the service. With that being said, let's take a look at the upcoming and available DLCs, Updates, and Perks.
- Jurassic World Evolution 2: Late Cretaceous Pack – Available now
- Sea of Thieves: The Sirens’ Prize – Available until September 29
- Sniper Elite 5: Concealed Target Weapon & Skin Pack – Available now
- Try FIFA 23 for 10 hours with EA Play on September 27
- Deathloop: Hunting Pack – September 21
- Super Animal Royale: Season 5 Perks Pack – September 27
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey: Kronos Pack – October 6
Xbox Game Pass Cloud Gaming brings Touch Control to nine more games
Cloud Gaming has become an essential part of the Game Pass, which allows players to stream different titles in the service to a lot of devices including phones, Samsung TVs and anything with a Microsoft Edge browser. Xbox is bringing in touch control for nine more games on the service, which are as follows:
- Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Anniversary Edition
- Grounded – Full Release (September 27)
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered
- Road 96
- Shadowrun Returns
- Shadowrun: Dragonfall
- Shadowrun: Hong Kong
- This War of Mine
- Torment: Tides of Numenera
Games leaving Xbox Game Pass in September 2022
Game Pass is a subscription-based service, and while it continues to bring new titles, it also removes titles from time to time. the games leaving the service in September 2022 are as follows:
- AI: The Somnium Files (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Astria Ascending (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Dandy Ace (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Dirt 4 (PC) EA Play
- Dirt Rally (PC) EA Play
- Going Under (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Lemnis Gate (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Slime Rancher (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Subnautica: Below Zero (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- The Procession to Calvary (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Unsighted (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Visage (Cloud, Console, and PC)
Game Pass is available on Xbox consoles (Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S), Windows PC, and multiple devices via Cloud Gaming. Interested players can sign up today for either Xbox, PC, or the Ultimate tier which gives access across all of the systems