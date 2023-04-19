Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Future Redeemed DLC revealed - Story details, amiibos, release date, and more

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 wowed fans upon its release in July 2022, and players have been eagerly awaiting the story DLC ever since. Publisher Nintendo dropped a surprise trailer for the new narrative called Future Redeemed, which is set to be released later this month as part of DLC Wave 4 of the Expansion Pass.

The trailer features an original plot that acts as a convergence point for all three mainline Xenoblade Chronicles entries. Unsurprisingly, key characters from the first and second installments return as party members: Shulk and Rex.

What new adventure will players find themselves in? Let's find out.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Future Redeemed DLC pays homage to the acclaimed open-world sci-fi franchise as a whole

The narrative of the Future Redeemed DLC is set before the events of Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Players will control a new character named Matthew.

Two returning characters — Shulk and Rex — will also join the roster. The former comes from the very first entry in the series, which debuted on the Nintendo Wii in 2010. Meanwhile, the latter appeared in the sequel, which marked the debut Nintendo Switch installment in the franchise back in 2017. The interesting part, though, is that both characters have aged a fair bit since their respective games.

As per gameplay footage, new characters — A, Nikol, and Glimmer — will also join the player's party on their adventure. Each one is armed with a unique set of weapons. Players will have new opportunities to take on larger-than-life monsters and boss fights.

Furthermore, players will be able to use the upcoming amiibos based on the franchise to redeem in-game rewards. Amiibos are unique figurines that can be tapped into the Nintendo Switch NFC reader to redeem minor goodies like consumables and cosmetics.

The Pyra and Mythra (Xenoblade Chronicles 2) amiibo launches on July 21, 2023. Figurines for Noah and Milo, protagonists of the latest entry in the series, are in the works as well. They will be announced at a later date.

When does the DLC release?

The Future Redeemed DLC will arrive on April 25, 2023. Owners of the Expansion Pass will be able to dive right in on launch day after updating their game. It does not seem like the DLC will be available separately, so those with just the base game may want to consider purchasing the Expansion Pass, which adds a host of content besides the brand-new story.

Intrigued as to what the base game is about? Read our Xenoblade Chronicles 3 review here.

