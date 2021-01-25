Xiao or Ganyu: Who is the better pick in Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact's 1.3 patch is coming soon, and players might be confused about choosing between Ganyu and Xiao for their party.

Xiao is a polearm bearing Anemo-elemental five-star rated character in Genshin Impact. On the other hand, Ganyu is a five-star rated Cryo-elemental archer. Besides featuring different elements, Ganyu and Xiao also feature different weapons and attack styles.

Xiao, being a melee character, is expected to get close to his enemies to deal damage. Ganyu, however, can attack enemies from a distance with her bow. Since the characters feature different elements, it also means that they come in handy in different scenarios and quests.

Picking between Xiao and Ganyu in Genshin Impact

Ganyu was introduced as a playable character in Genshin Impact with the release of the Adrift in the Harbor event on January 12, 2021. Xiao hasn't made an appearance in Genshin Impact since the game's second closed beta. Developer miHoYo has announced that Xiao will be introduced as the main five-star rated character with patch 1.3 in February.

With Xiao's release approaching, there are certain factors that players need to consider before deciding who to include in their party. Ganyu and Xiao are five-star rated characters, featuring some exceptional skills and abilities. Some of the main factors that need consideration are:

The element required for their next quest before selecting between Ganyu and Xiao.

Players need a balanced composition for their party. Overloading parties with characters having the same element has an adverse effect in most situations.

While playing co-op with friends, players should definitely consider what kind of character their team lacks. Ganyu can be excellent in dealing long to mid-range damage with Cryo-elemental attacks, whereas Xiao can be crucial in dealing with massive bursts of melee damage.

Players must try both characters to see who fits their playstyle better. No matter how powerful a character is in Genshin Impact, they can only perform according to the player's individual style.

If players finds the characters performing below their expectations, they can always hop into a solo game. Practice with the respective character till an improvement is made.