Xo Cup PUBG Mobile Finals: Teams, schedule and prize pool

The grand finals of the Xo Cup will be held from 7th to 9th July, and will feature a total of 12 games.

20 PUBG Mobile teams will do battle over three days to claim the winner's purse of 25,000 INR.

Gametube FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News

SHARE

Xo Cup PUBG Mobile finalists

The month of June has been a treat for PUBG Mobile fans in India. Along with the PMPL South Asia & PMIS tournaments, we've witnessed some of the best unofficial tournaments, containing some fan-favourite teams. One of these events is the the Xo Cup PUBG Mobile event, managed by TGW Gaming and presented by eSports XO, which has been going on since 22nd June and will conclude on 9th June.

The XO Cup PUBG Mobile tournament is divided into six stages

Round 1: Round 1 took place from 22nd June to 25th June. Around 4000 registered teams were divided into 200 groups. The top four teams from each group qualified for the next round.

Round 2: Round 2 took place from 27th June to 28th June. 800 selected teams from Round 1 were again divided into 40 groups. The top four teams from each group qualified for Round 3.

Round 3: Round 3 was held on 30th June. 160 qualified teams were grouped into eight groups. Again, the top four teams from each group would qualified for Round 4.

Round 4: Round 4 took place on 2nd July. A total of 32 qualified teams were divided into two groups, and played best-of-two games. The best five teams from each group were promoted to the semifinals.

Semifinals: The semifinals stage of the Xo Cup PUBG Mobile event took place on 3rd and 4th July. It featured 10 qualified teams and 10 invited teams. These 20 teams played best-of-eight rounds to qualify for the finals. The top five teams made the grand finals.

Finals: The grand finals will be held from 7th to 9th July between the five qualified teams and 15 other invited teams that have shown exemplary performances in past tournaments and competitive scrims. It will feature three match days, with a total of 12 games being played.

Advertisement

The Xo Cup PUBG Mobile champions will be rewarded with 25,000 INR and runners-up 12,000 INR. The second runners-up and the MVP will be rewarded 8,000 INR & 5,000 INR, respectively.

Schedule: 7th to 9th July

Timings: 7 PM onwards

Live streaming on: esports Xo

Map order: Four matches each day

ERANGEL MIRAMAR SANHOK VIKENDI

The finalists of the Xo Cup PUBG Mobile event are:

TSM-Entity SynerGE MegaStars Fnatic Orange Rock GXR-Celtz Nova-Godlike Team Tamilas Hydra Team IND Dark Tangent U Mumba RXN Retribution X Team Mayhem Reckoning eSports Kill 2 Survive Abstract eSports Cascade (Girls only line-up via special invite) Future Station 8BIT