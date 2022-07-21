xQc shocks fans with unearthly scream while playing new cat-game Stray

xQc's playthrough of Stray culminated in a surprise for his fans. After progressing a lot in the game, the Canadian let out an excruciating scream when an NPC kept pursuing his in-game cat character. While the former Overwatch pro was getting frustrated, fans were relishing the situation.

Many in the gaming community were awaiting the release of Stray, catching the eye of cyberpunk fans because of its art and esthetics. Perhaps the most unique aspect of the game is that the main protagonist is a cat.

The narrative choice allows the game to portray the world from quite a unique perspective, giving way to some cool game mechanics.

"Actual train whistle": xQc's shrieks remind fans of old school train whistles and security alarms

Annapurna studios' latest release was already highly anticipated for its distinctive gameplay, especially by cat lovers. In his most recent stream, xQc too decided to try it out and got pretty engrossed. The game is not that lengthy, especially if the player is not concerned about collectibles and ends up finishing it in one sitting.

The game features multiple puzzles which get progressively challenging as time goes on. As a cat, you can only understand the robots via your companion B-12, who helps you commune with robots and control certain electronic contraptions in the game.

One of the many enemy types in the game are the flying robots which can easily kill the player if they come into their vision cone. In Chapter 11, xQc faces two of these NPCs in the prison courtyard and has to trap them in a side room by strategically locking the door. The task might seem simple, but the streamer was having a hard time and let out a frustrating scream after the robots kept escaping:

"Whaaaaaaaaatttttttt!!??!!"

Chat went berserk, spamming emotes and trolling the streamer. After a few minutes of trying, xQc was having trouble eluding the last robot. But fortune smiled upon him as the game appeared to glitch, letting him progress the story.

Fans reacting to xQc screaming

Chat was pleasantly shocked and amazed at the strident nature of the scream. Many even compared it to train whistles and sarcastically praised the high pitched tone.

By most accounts, Stray seems to be quite a hit among both fans and streamers. The game is a small but sweet journey of a cat trying to find its way back home in a dystopian world.

