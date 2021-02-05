XTZ Esports Disbands its Free Fire Roster

Xtreme Zone Esports, aka XTZ Esports, has released their Free Fire roster. The announcement came through XTZ Esports' Instagram page, where they wished the former members of the team luck on their future journey.

XTZ Esports Free Fire lineup:-

1. XTZ Illuminati- In-game leader and supporter

2. XTZ Indro - Captain and assaulter

3. XTZ Mr. Jay- Sniper and rusher

4. XTZ Nivesh- Supporter and assaulter

5. XTZ Ginotra- supporter and rusher

"We bid farewell to our Free Fire roster with warm wishes and gratitude. Best wishes for the future endeavor," XTZ Esports posted on their Instagram Page.

The roster started their journey playing for Sixth Sense, which was acquired by Stalwart Esports just before the Free Fire India Championship Finals 2020. That's where they secured third place and qualified for the Free Fire Continental Series Asia Play-Ins. They were also awarded 5 Lakhs INR in prize money.

XTZ Esports acquired the roster just before FFCS Asia play-ins, where they secured the eighth position and couldn't qualify for the FFCS Asia Finals. They also participated in the Free Fire Titan Invitational scheduled on 16th and 17th January, where they secured fifth place.

With so many tournaments lined up, it would be interesting to see what path the players and organization chooses going forward.

A few weeks back, Free Fire India Esports announced their roadmap for 2021, in which they announced that they will organize four major tournaments with a total prize pool of more than 2 crore INR. The four major tournaments are:

Free Fire India Championship (Spring and Fall)

Free Fire Pro League (Summer and Winter)

The first stage of the Free Fire India Championship is already over and the tournament will conclude on 21st March. Apart from official tournaments, Qualcomm and Jio are also organizing their respective events, with a prize pool of 50 lakhs and 12.5 lakh respectively.

XTZ Esports were invited for the League Stages of the FFIC Spring 2021 as well as the Qualcomm Free Fire Open 2020.