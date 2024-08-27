Yakuza Kiwami announced for Nintendo Switch at Nintendo Direct August 2024

The latest Nintendo Direct had a bunch of neat reveals but perhaps none were as surprising as Yakuza Kiwami for Nintendo Switch. The beloved remake of the PS2 original in SEGA's iconic sandbox action-adventure franchise arrives on the popular hybrid console on October 24, 2024. Whether you are a newcomer or a longtime fan of the series, get ready to step back into the shoes of Kiryu Kazuya.

As an enhanced remake of the original, it is the definitive way of reliving the game that started it all. Here's everything to know about Yakuza Kiwami on Nintendo Switch ahead of its launch later this year.

When does Yakuza Kiwami release on Nintendo Switch?

Expand Tweet

Trending

With the port arriving on October 24, 2024, fans will still be waiting a couple more months to enjoy Kiryu's debut adventure on the go. The story features the beloved Yakuza who takes the blame for the murder of his patriarch Sohei Dojima. Returning to Tokyo's vibrant entertainment district of Kamurocho, he discovers that things have taken a turn for the worse.

With many rival factions popping up around the city since his departure and subsequent arrival, he must engage in heated melee action to beat up any thugs and hooligans that stand in his way. The open world of Kamurocho is also teeming with various activities to engage in such as minigames and other attractions, a highlight for the franchise.

Just like all other entries in the series, Yakuza Kiwami was developed by Japanese developer RGG Studio. Thus far this is also the only entry announced for Switch.

We do not have any specifics like performance or who is porting the title, but that will likely change as we inch closer to the final launch day.

Read More: All Yakuza games in chronological order

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!