Yeti wins Faze Clan Among Us IN-VENT-ATIONAL

Yetiapocalypse, a Twitch streamer, has managed to clinch the Faze Clan Among Us In-Vent-Ational championship. The tournament, organized by Faze Clan for streamers on Twitch and Youtube, featured a total of 40 spots, with a cash prize of $25,000.

Congratulations to the undisputed Best Among Us Player In The World™ - @Yetiapocalypse 🏆



Thank you to @GFuelEnergy for powering the event & all those who tuned in! pic.twitter.com/ESXfTH55tH — FaZe Clan (@FaZeClan) October 20, 2020

The Among Us championship was a solo competition with no teaming up being allowed.

The players to qualify from the first two lobbies included,

EasyRod

Ludwig

Yeti

5Up

Yassuo

Jakenbakelive

Punz

100T Classify

Trainwreckstv

Deansocool

These 10 players also participated in the first semi final of the tournament, from where Yeti qualified for the finals.

Yeti clinches Faze Clan Among Us Championship in finals

Emotions are running almost as high as the stakes in the Among Us In-Vent-Ational Finals 😂 @LudwigAhgren



📺 https://t.co/UYrGeAeYTb | @GFuelEnergy pic.twitter.com/W5PCpvkdbB — #FaZeUp (@FaZeUpdate) October 20, 2020

Apart from Yeti, 5Up got a handsome reward of $8,000 for finishing as the runner up, while the third and fourth placed Punz and Classify, managed to earn themselves $2,500 each.

Yetiapocalypse, who earned his Twitch partnership recently in September this year, had a peak viewership of 3,789 viewers. However, his viewership has grown drastically, and went on to hit a peak of 13,922 viewers during his 20th October stream.

The community has responded to Yeti winning the Faze Clan Among Us championships with a positive reaction. Fans and players from the community have gone on call him "absolute KING" as well as "the best".

However, many people said that Yeti's win is the result of a faulty point structure, which rewards the imposter heavily. Given the nature of Among Us, it only seems logical that an imposter be rewarded more for winning, when compared to winning as a crewmate, especially given the basic number difference between the two roles.

That being said, Yetiapocalypse has earned the right to be called the undisputed best Among Us player on the planet, after earning the victory, as well as the title, in the Faze Clan Among Us IN-VENT-ATIONAL.