“You guys have analysts?”: Pokimane grills Valorant organization Sentinels on Twitter

Pokimane gave a witty reaction while reviewing the new Sentinels Valorant roster earlier. She delivered a dunk reply to the organization's satirical announcement that they removed her considerations from the Valorant analyst position.

Initially comprised of former CS and Overwatch players, Sentinels grew to be one of the most followed competitive Valorant teams with their complete domination in Masters Reykjavík.

However, after earning the World Champions title, the team has found it hard to reclaim its spot at the top in subsequent events. Pokimane took a dig at this fact earlier today, much to fans' surprise.

Pokimane jestful shot at Sentinels invigorated the community

Post the recent signings of legendary CS player Michael "shroud" Grzesiek and former Version1 player Zellsis. The new roster is being talked about as a top contender with names like Shazam and Tenz already on the team.

Pokimane also expressed great joy at the prospect of seeing Shroud compete again, given he dropped esports for streaming in 2018.

"I am so hyped to see this. I mean, for staters, obviously I love Valorant, but because we haven't see Shroud play competitively in like a few years, yeah? That's so exciting. What do you guys think? And Shazam and Shroud on the same team."

Given that many initially dismissed Sentinel's signing of Shroud as a joke, the team's social media managers decided to announce a fake roster update as a joke.

Sentinels @Sentinels Roster update: We have decided not to move forward with @pokimanelol for our Valorant analyst position and wish her the best of luck in her future endeavors Roster update: We have decided not to move forward with @pokimanelol for our Valorant analyst position and wish her the best of luck in her future endeavors

Pokimane is known for her hilarity in these online exchanges and did not disappoint her fans.

The team's official account quickly replied, taking Pokimane's joke about their string of below-expectations performances in good spirits.

Sentinels @Sentinels @pokimanelol you make a good point. when can you start? @pokimanelol you make a good point. when can you start?

Shroud joined the exchange soon after to add another layer of hilarity to the matter.

Streamers, esports athletes, and other community members quickly laud the streamer for her witty comeback.

JayTuu @JayTuuu @pokimanelol @Sentinels That's a 1 shot kill if I've ever seen one @pokimanelol @Sentinels That's a 1 shot kill if I've ever seen one

Many came up with hilarious memes to describe the whole exchange.

Paul @paul4ner @pokimanelol @Sentinels W ... i mean for u obivously, SEN dont seem to get that many lately @pokimanelol @Sentinels W ... i mean for u obivously, SEN dont seem to get that many lately https://t.co/sTKhNmk8Pt

With high expectations from the base, Sentinels' new Valorant roster will compete for the first time in the "Last Chance Qualifier" for the last spot on the Valorant Champions tour. The event kicks off on August 7.

Sentinels will also face teams like Cloud9, the Guard, and Faze Clan to earn the coveted spot in the VCT journey. All eyes will be on Sentinels from the get-go. Fans can stream the event via the official channels of Valorant.

