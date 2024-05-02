"You won't touch double digits": FaZe Banks responds to Nadeshot's Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 1v1 challenge

100 Thieves CEO Matthew "Nadeshot" has challenged his FaZe Clan counterpart Ricky "FaZe Banks" to a 1v1 in Call of Duty Modern Warfare, and the latter seems to be down. The esports organization heads have been playing Activision's FPS for decades, and the prospect of a one-on-one battle between them has naturally attracted a lot of attention from fans.

Nadeshot issued the challenge on a 100 Thieves podcast episode, with fellow organization member Jack "CouRageJD" bringing the topic up. FaZe Banks responded in the affirmative, trolling his challenger by calling him "papa":

"Intervention radar on first to to 20, is an absolute lock. You won’t touch double digits papa. Lock it in RIGHT NOW These fools really like to forget"

FaZe Banks hints at a Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 tournament featuring Nadeshot and OpTic Hecz

Since FaZe Banks took over FaZe Clan a few months ago, a drastic restructuring has taken place in the organization, with numerous content creators being fired and signed. However, older fans still have something to look forward to as Nadeshot seems to have re-awakened an old rivalry.

In a recent 100 Thieves podcast, CourRageJD brought up the idea of hosting a 1v1 match between the former Call of Duty professional and the FaZe Clan CEO on the Rust Call of Duty map:

"You vs Banks, 1v1 Rust."

Nadeshot promptly started with some classic Call of Duty banter, insinuating that beating FaZe Banks would be easy. He then directly challenged him with set conditions on the 1v1.

Nadeshot proposed that the winner will get to choose the profile picture of the loser's social media handles:

"Oh boy come on, Ricky is free cash brother. Yeah, hey Ricky, you want to 1v1? I am down. But, the loser has to make the profile picture of all social media handles for their pages chosen by the winner."

FaZe Banks has seemingly agreed to the Call of Duty faceoff 1v1 with Nadeshot, and subsequent posts from CouRageJD suggest that work has started to make the match happen.

The 100 Thieves streamer has also tagged the official Call of Duty League handle on X, putting his name down as one of the commentators for the game.

Additionally, the FaZe Clan CEO has shared a screenshot of a call he had with Nadeshot and OpTic Hecz about setting up a plan for a LAN tournament in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2.

While the prospect of the CEOs going head-to-head has attracted a lot of attention on social media, readers should note that no date has yet been set. Therefore, fans should manage their expectations till an official announcement has been made.