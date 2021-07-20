“Your Shop” might be returning with League of Legends patch 11.15 as per PBE update

Skins are an integral part of League of Legends.

They provide customization options to players, and at the same time, act as a source of self-satisfaction. Skins also act as a link to various events and play a serious role in storytelling.

What did you get in your shop? 🤔#LeagueOfLegends pic.twitter.com/oJ7ap0R75k — ʀᴜɪɴᴇᴅ ᴡɪᴋᴡɪʟ (@WikwilPL) October 1, 2020

Finally, they act as a significant source of revenue for Riot Games. This means that whenever skins are sold at certain discounts, the chances of a sale increase several folds. The “Your Shop” in League of Legends serves the same purpose, and it seems to be returning once again.

The return of Your Shop to League of Legends

Riot will drop the 11.15 patch on July 22nd to add their new champion Akshan to the game. The Sentinel of Light story will continue to expand as Lucian and Senna enhance their efforts to stop the Ruined King from destroying Runeterra.

They will also be adding more skins to expand the Ruination skin collection for players. Miss Fortune, Pyke, Graves, Thresh, and Rengar will be getting some brand new skins that look pretty exquisite in their design.

Also, the Your Shop will possibly make its return as it has already been added to the PBE. Whenever something makes its entry into PBE, the chances are that Riot will be adding it to the main client in the corresponding patch.

Your Shop is basically a version of the Night Market in League of Legends. It provides six skins in total for a discounted price. However, the skins that players will get are random, and every gamer will have a different set.

It is presented in the form of six cards that need to be clicked to reveal the skin hiding underneath.

It is important to note that there is no reroll option, and once the cards have been revealed, players will have to be satisfied with whatever they get. If anything is not to their liking, it is better to wait for the next time it returns to League of Legends.

However, in either case, Your Shop is probably worth an investment because the frequency of its appearance in League of Legends is relatively low.

Edited by Ravi Iyer