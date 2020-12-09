YouTube Gaming reveals most-watched live games of 2020, PUBG Mobile, GTA 5, and Free Fire among the Top 5

With the COVID-19 pandemic forcing people to stay indoors for most of 2020, people looked to explore new avenues of entertainment and gaming. Big video and streaming platforms were the most to benefit out of this situation as people switched to them for their daily dose of entertainment.

YouTube Gaming

Gaming Titles on YouTube in particular saw a major boom in the audience and the hours watched. People liked to watch the gameplay of their favorite games or just enjoyed the quirkiness of their favorite streamer while playing these titles. Such was the year that YouTube Gaming recorded its biggest year reaching a total of 100 billion in watch time hours.

YouTube Gaming reveals most-watched live games of 2020

In a detailed report published by YouTube Gaming and tweeted out by the Head of Gaming at YouTube Ryan Wyatt, The top 5 most-watched live games of 2020 were announced. Titles ranging from PUBG Mobile to Minecraft were all on the list.

Top 5 live games watched in 2020 on YouTube:

1. Minecraft: At the top spot was the ever-popular Microsoft Studios and Sony Entertainment published sandbox survival game Minecraft. Released in 2011, the gaming is still going great and breaking records even after 9 years of its release. People seem to enjoy the discovery and world-building aspect of the game.

2. Garena Free Fire: Free Fire the popular Battle Royale title was second on the list. The mobile gaming title published by Garena is known for its fast-paced action and entertainment. Released in October 2019 the game became the most downloaded title from Q1 to Q3 of this year, as it racked up more than 220 million installs. It also claimed the Esports Mobile Game of the Year award at the recent Esports Awards 2020.

3. Fortnite: Another popular PC battle Royale, Fortnite published by Epic Games was third on the list. The game has been highly popular worldwide and has allowed many gamers and streamers to grow while playing it. After the release of the game in March of 2017, it became an instant hit with 10 million players playing it in the first two weeks alone. The mobile version of the game has been quite popular as well.

4. Grand Theft Auto 5 (GTA 5): The worldwide recognized title Grand Theft Auto 5 published by Rockstar Games gained the fourth spot on the list. The open-world action-adventure has been highly popular since its release in 2013. Even after seven years of its release the game is going strong and holding the public interest. The game can be played both online and offline. People seem to enjoy the roleplay aspect of the game the most.

5. PUBG Mobile: Last but not least is the ever-popular fan-favorite battle royale PUBG Mobile published worldwide by Tencent Games. The game, ever since its release on 19th March 2018, has revolutionized mobile gaming as a whole. The game has generated a whopping $3 billion dollars in revenue as of July 2020 according to a report by Sensor Tower. The players of this enjoy the game for its realistic feel and thrilling action.

YouTube Gaming also released the list of globally watched top games for the year 2020. The top 5 games to feature in this list were:

1.) Minecraft (201 billion Views)

2.) Roblox (75 billion Views)

3.) Garena Free Fire (72 billion Views)

4.) Grand Theft Auto 5 (70 billion Views)

5.) Fortnite (67 billion Views)