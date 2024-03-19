YouTuber NoahJ456 reveals The Pokemon Company copyright-claimed seven-year-old video showcasing Call of Duty mod featuring Pikachu

Popular YouTuber Noah Johnson, better known as NoahJ456, recently shared a post on X warning his fellow content creators to remove all modded Pokemon content from their accounts. In his post, Johnson also included a screenshot to prove that the Pokemon Company had initiated a manual strike against one of his videos that has been up on his channel for around seven years.

Nintendo is known in the gaming world for its policies about modding and emulating games, and as one of the joint owners of the Pokemon IP, it has regulated games and content associated with them with an iron fist. In his post, NoahJ456 explained that the video he had uploaded seven years ago featured characters such as Pikachu that had been modded into Call of Duty Zombies.

In his post, the YouTuber noted that two more similar strikes could lead to his channel getting permanently removed from the platform and warned other creators to take down such content to avoid termination:

"WARNING TO ALL CONTENT CREATORS! If your videos feature any sort of modded Pokemon content, I would delete/unlist it ASAP. Just got a manual strike for a video I made 7 years ago featuring Pokemon modded into COD Zombies. 2 more strikes and my channel gets deleted."

The Pokemon Company copyright claimed a seven-year-old video from NoahJ456's YouTube for showcasing mods

Expand Tweet

As one of the most popular video gaming companies, Nintendo is known for making some of the biggest franchises in the industry. However, it's also known for being very strict with content produced around its products, including mods and the use of emulators being off-limits. Recently, this reputation of issuing legal takedowns led many to believe Nintendo would be suing Palworld.

While that has not happened yet, it seems The Pokemon Company is still unhappy with modded content from people such as NoahJ456 and decided to copyright strike a video from seven years ago featuring modded video game characters in Call of Duty Zombies mode.

Copyright abuse is a topic of much discussion in the content creation industry, and as NoahJ456's email states, too many violations can even lead to the termination of a YouTuber's channel, severely affecting their primary source of revenue.