Zombies glitch allows players to get permanent God-Mode in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Players have discovered a glitch in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, which allows them to enter permanent God-Mode in Zombies.

God-Mode is essentially an in-game perk that allows players to become invincible and immune to any form of incoming damage. This makes it obvious as to why Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War players can be often be found exploiting this new-found glitch.

YouTuber Caspahz posted a tutorial video on how players can replicate the glitch before Treyarch rolls out an update containing the fix.

Here's how players can activate the permanent God-Mode glitch in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's Zombies mode.

Permanent God-Mode in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies

According to Caspahz, players need to follow a series of steps accurately to trigger the glitch in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's Zombies mode.

The steps that players need to follow to activate it on Die Maschine, the new Zombies map in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War are:

Advertisement

Players need to turn on the power and build the Pack-A-Punch Machine in Zombies mode. After locating all the parts required for the Aetherscope, players need to head over to the crafting table near the Pack-A-Punch Machine and complete assembling the Aetherscope. The player needs to shoot four out of the five blue orbs, which triggers the Coffin Dance Easter Egg. It is advised that players follow the exact same order of shooting the orbs as Caspahz did in his video. For the glitch to trigger, the player needs to kill the last zombie in an Exfil round and then interact with the Dark Anomaly present on the map. While the teleportation is occurring, the player needs to shoot the final blue orb. After this, the player needs to retrieve Doctor Vogel's diary and hand it over to Doctor Vogel's ghost while still teleporting out of the Coffin Dance Easter Egg. For the final step to trigger the glitch, the player needs to ensure that the final ghost is still talking while the actual animation for the teleport occurs.

If a player follows all these steps, they will find themselves on the other end of the teleportation where all the zombies can be visibly seen running away from the player.

The player can also see that zombies will start piling up in certain locations, making it easier for players to rack up multiple eliminations with one spray from their weapon.

Advertisement

However, it remains to be seen how long players can keep exploiting this glitch before Treyarch steps in with an update and fixes the glitch out of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

In spite of the overwhelming power presented to players with the God-Mode, exploiting the glitch repeatedly can make the exciting mode rather monotonous.