"Next stop? Jail!": xQc receives DMCA notice for a year old clip, Twitter reacts 

Popular Twitch streamer Felix "xQc" Lengyel is the latest case of a streamer being handed a DMCA takedown notice by Twitter. The notice was regarding a year old clip.

The 25-year old streamer took to Twitter to vent his frustration, and called out the website regarding the enforcement of DMCA laws on a year old clip. He even hinted that he might end up in jail for this.

Weeks after the infamous Twitch DMCA bloodbath, it seems like Twitter is also following suit. Streamers like Pokimane had also received a DMCA notice.

i’ll see ya there bucko — pokimane (@pokimanelol) December 29, 2020

Twitter was abuzz in light of xQc's recent tweet. Fans were imagining the possibility of xQc in jail, and some of the responses were hilarious.

Twitter comes up with hilarious reactions to xQc possibly serving jail time for DMCA

The DMCA is currently one of the biggest concerns for streamers. Twitch has recently issued numerous takedown notices.

Several streamers have been forced to delete years of VODs and other content in the past couple of weeks to avoid a DMCA takedown. The sudden implementation has left streamers incredibly frustrated. Streamers like Asmongold and xQc have been extremely vocal about this issue in the past.

Twitter has caught the DMCA bug, and it looks like xQc's going to be the first of many big names to be slapped with a takedown notice.

After his tweet went viral, the online community came up with some hilarious responses. They also pointed out the hypocrisy prevalent on platforms such as Twitter and Twitch.

JAIL CANT WAIT — Ski 💙 (@SkiFRFX) December 29, 2020

mr cow going to jail pic.twitter.com/NJ0s9aIvum — GamerGuyJZ (@GamerGuyJZ) December 29, 2020

LULW THE FACT YOU COULD GO TO JAIL FOR THIS GARBAGE IS BEYOND ME — aqua (@aquatiqxd) December 29, 2020

JAIL? CAN YOU IRL STREAM IT? — MD (@EhmD__) December 29, 2020

THERE ARE NO SAFE SPACES, NOT EVEN TWITTER DOT COM pic.twitter.com/mAER6zKSTE — xQcOWUpdates (@xQcOWUpdates) December 29, 2020

too far dmca frogs pic.twitter.com/sMRQCHTrZ1 — asc 🎄 (@ascxndingz) December 29, 2020

??????????????? I see people post hardcore porn but sure lock someone for DMCA hah — tdow (@tralyndavies) December 29, 2020

JAIL STREAM POGGIEEESSS — asyc (@asyyyc) December 29, 2020

please don’t go to jail mr.cow. please pic.twitter.com/Kf0EWLqvPX — Nathan (@Nquinonez22) December 29, 2020

mr cow is going to jail peepoSad pic.twitter.com/4IInKz9t1v — dwb (@Not_dwb) December 29, 2020

On a more serious note, xQc's recent tweet refers to Senator Thom Tillis. Tills recently proposed a bill that could punish celebrities and influencers with jail time if they're foun committing copyright offences.

To no one's surprise, this proposal led to some wild discourse on Twitter. The hashtag #StopDMCA was trending heavily for a couple of days.

Just when it seemed like the DMCA wave was on the verge of subsiding, Twitter has sprung into action by slapping questionable takedown notices.