Next year's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will reportedly introduce an Escape from Tarkov inspired mode

The new year is yet to arrive, but Call of Duty fans will be delighted to hear major news about the upcoming Call of Duty Modern Warfare II. If reliable sources are to be believed, the hotly anticipated game might be getting a mode inspired by another game famous video game.

It's not entirely clear if that's the codename or not yet, but DMZ is MWII's take on Escape From Tarkov. Modern Warfare II's third mode is currently called the DMZ. It's not entirely clear if that's the codename or not yet, but DMZ is MWII's take on Escape From Tarkov.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare II will be a 2022 release from the series and is not to be confused with the remastered edition of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2. Although news and leaks have been scarce, information in bits and pieces has flown out. The same news has now hinted at the game getting a mode that will be quite unique compared to the modes usually seen in Call of Duty games.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare II takes inspiration from Escape from Tarkov to spice up BR mode

A brand new DMZ mode will be added to Call of Duty Modern Warfare II when the game releases sometime in 2022. This information was leaked by Tom Henderson, who is well-known for his opinions news pieces, especially when it comes to Call of Duty content. If he is to be believed, this mod was supposed to be there in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2019 but later got shelved.

Not many details have been released about the DMZ mode. However, some have claimed it to be inspired by games like Escape from Tarkov. Based on the leaks, players will have to concentrate on loot when they land in the game world. From a certain angle, this hints at a Battle Royale scene, and it will be interesting to see how Call of Duty Modern Warfare II proceeds with the mode.

All this news is based on leaks by the community and speculations. Official information will only be available once Activision puts out an official announcement.

What is known about Call of Duty Modern Warfare II so far?

Although there is no official news yet, several leaks can be compiled as a set of information. The game will be released sometime around November 2022. The game will have some of the most popular maps from the series.

The game will also likely be available on both current and next-generation consoles. It now remains to be seen when the official information comes out from Activision. Based on the validity of the leaks and speculations, it will be pretty surprising if some of this information doesn't occur in reality.

