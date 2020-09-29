NFL star Odell Beckham Jr kickstarts his streaming career ft. Dr Disrespect

Odell Beckham Jr, commonly known as OBJ, is a popular NFL star who represents the Cleveland Browns.

The 27-year-old wide receiver has carved out quite a name for himself in the NFL and has racked up numerous accolades over the course of his career.

OBJ is quite a popular face off the pitch as well, having appeared in the music video of Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande's hit single 'Bed' as well as starring in Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's HBO NFL series 'Ballers'.

With millions of followers and fans across social media platforms, Odell Beckham Jr recently announced his foray into the streaming space. He took to Twitter to announce his streaming debut opposite none other than Herschel Guy Beahm IV, aka Dr Disrespect:

The time has come..I’m officially streaming starting tonight.



Tonight at 8.30pm ET - @drdisrespect

Tuesday 29th at 8.30pm ET - @scump



Imma try streamin errrrr Monday and Tuesday during the season on my YouTube channel so make sure u tap in. pic.twitter.com/DCVTVkUeX3 — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) September 28, 2020

The result of this mega collaboration proved to be electrifying as the two powerhouses ensured a wholesome experience for all who tuned in.

Dr Disrespect x Odell Beckham Jr

With unprecedented hype surrounding their stream, Dr Disrespect began by speaking about his collab with OBJ while simultaneously grooving to a banger track based on himself:

"Tonight we're playing alongside Odell Beckham Jr baby! Man I was watching a David Blaine video and you got some gold chains right there OBJ! Pleasure to meet you OBJ!"

Meanwhile, Odell Beckham Jr spoke about the games he plays and his favourite thing to do in Call of Duty: Warzone:

"I used to play Madden, Fifa and Modern Warfare, where my boy was just a sniper, I really like sniping , all I want to do really, all the other stuff is cool but I'm just trying to snipe."

They also spoke about FIFA, with Dr Disrespect revealing the name of his favourite player:

"I love Fifa, I grew up on Fifa... Drogba from Chelsea? Gotta watch out! It was Chelsea and it was Drogba ."

They then streamed Warzone together and in one of the most memorable moments, the Doc pulled off a ridiculous one shot which destroyed a helicopter.

As an impressed OBJ looked on, the Doc commented:

"Boom! Let's go baby, whoo, let's go! Cmmon OBJ you know how we do it baby! That's gonna get 15 million views right there !"

Check out some of the reactions online to the memorable Odell Beckham Jr x Dr Disrespect stream:

Honestly one of the best streams I've seen. Especially the last part. — ♆ 𝕵𝖆𝖒𝖎𝖊 ♆ (@EvilSynths) September 29, 2020