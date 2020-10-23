NFS Rivals: System requirements, size, download guide, and more

Need for Speed (NFS) has solidified its position as one of the premier franchises for arcade-style racing games in the industry. When most racing game franchises would elect to for a more sim-based experience, NFS remains in the arcade-lane, much to its fanbase's chagrin.

The NFS games value action and frantic police chases over realistic driving physics or perfect cornering. An NFS game's primary focus is to give players an accessible yet enjoyable title that they can play for hours.

To that end, there have been many entries in the NFS franchise, all to varying degrees of success. Which is why players often overlook or forget about titles that have come before.

One such entry in the franchise is NFS Rivals, which is arguably one of the most underrated titles in the series's history.

NFS Rivals: Download guide, system requirements, and more

What sets NFS Rivals apart from others in the franchise is that it allows gamers to play as either the racer or the cop. Meaning, the player essentially crosses over to the other side of the law and chases down racers by deploying several tactics.

Players can call in roadblocks, use EMP charges, or even deploy spikes to stop the racer in his/her tracks. NFS Rivals is very entertaining, and its arcade-style racing can be enjoyed even in 2020.

System requirements

Minimum:

OS: Windows 7 (Service Pack 2) 32-Bit

Processor: Intel 2.4 GHz Core 2 Duo or AMD 2.8 GHz Athlon X2

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon 3870 512 MB or higher performance; NVIDIA GeForce 8800 GT or higher performance; Intel HD 4000 Integrated 512 MB or higher performance

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 30 GB available space

Sound Card: DirectX compatible

How to download

The game can be purchased and downloaded from Steam. To download titles from Steam, players will need a Steam Account and have to download the Steam Launcher (download link for Steam launcher).

After downloading the app, users can launch the program and register an account with Steam, then follow these instructions to download NFS Rivals:

Look for "Need for Speed Rivals" through the Search bar (link) Select the game Select "Add to Cart" Complete the payment process, and the game will begin downloading shortly The game will then appear in the Library

Alternatively, players can also purchase an EA Play membership, which is essentially a subscription service that gives them access to various EA games, including NFS Rivals.