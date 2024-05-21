NFS Unbound Update 7 patch notes: Drift & Drag, new cars, and more

The latest NFS Unbound Update 7 is here, bringing a host of new changes to the latest entry in EA's beloved racing franchise. As the update title suggests, notable additions include the new Drift and Drag modes. Inspired by the classic 2008 game NFS Undercover, these new gameplay modes will delight core fans and revitalize the game for sure.

Additionally, there are new cars, the new League mode, and more battlepass Tiers to grind. Here is a complete overview of everything the NFS Unbound Update 7 has to offer.

What is included in NFS Unbound update 7 "Drift & Drag"?

New gameplay content is also included (Image via EA)

Here is everything fans can look forward to in NFS Unbound Update 7:

Drift Mode: Elevate your street racing experience with the new Drift Mode in Vol. 7. Crafted for those who speak in curves and think in throttle, this mode updates drifting to the classic ways with an overhauled handling model for drift builds - delivering unparalleled control and deeper levels of mastery in the drift. Drift playlists are also now added to PVP and Free Roam.

This mode redefines racing in NFS Unbound with a fresh approach when you need to take a break from the circuits. It's a deep dive into the essence of street racing, where the thrill comes from manual gear shifts, strategic lane changes to dodge obstacles, and perfectly timed nitrous boosts. Offering a challenge for up to four players, it's not just about the fastest car but the sharpest driver. Drag playlists are also now added to PVP and Free Roam. League Mode: In NFS Unbound, The League revitalizes the competitive spirit of NFS Underground, offering a richer single-player experience in Free Roam. Challenge new Rival Racers in head-to-head battles throughout the volume to win their unique rides. This feature also introduces a community challenge, requiring collective effort to unlock the final boss and claim a new custom. With rivals showing up regularly and with new leagues on the way, this is where strategy, skill, and community converge, pushing players to earn their place among street racing legends.

Drag and Drift cater to old-school NFS fans (Image via EA)

New Rides: Two drift and drag superstars make their grand entrance in NFS Unbound update 7, the BMW M3 Competition Touring '23 with its agility, and the Ford Mustang Dark Horse '24 with its pure, raw power. Ready for both drag and drift builds, these vehicles are fully customizable and come with multiple unlockable body kit options. Two sets of Rare Customs for these cars feature designs inspired by NFS Underground plus a special Speedhunters collaboration.

New NFS Legends content arrives in this volume, featuring Underground-inspired PVP playlists starring Eddie's Skyline and Rachel's 350Z. Melissa's Eclipse will also be available to unlock in the Premium Speed Pass. Speed Pass: A new volume means a new Speed Pass and we’ve got another one packed with customization content across 45 tiers of unlocks. Headlining the NFS Unbound Update 7 Speed Pass is the BMW M3 Competition Touring ‘23 with multiple bodykits to fully customize the new ride. There are even XP Boosts to be unlocked that’ll accelerate your Rank and Speed Pass progression across a total of 45 Tiers:

BODYKITS: BMW M3 Competition Touring ‘23

CUSTOM: Underground-Dragster BMW M3 Competition Touring ‘23

CHARACTER SKIN FOR MP: Anechka, Boost, and Waru

COSMETICS: Rims from Equip, Rotiform, and more

The Speed Pass allows obtaining new rewards (Image via EA)

Premium Speed Pass: The NFS Unbound Update 7 Premium Speed Pass immediately grants the new Ford Mustang Dark Horse ‘24 and opens up access to its three bodykits, alongside an additional three Rare Custom versions of the new cars arriving in this volume, including two original Speedhunters designs. You'll also gain access to unlocking sick, new customization options, including LED and LCD rims and plates, music-reactive customization parts, individual tire smoke customization, signature style options, and more. There are 30 total tiers of content to unlock in this premium track across a total of 30 Tiers.

BODYKITS: Ford Mustang Dark Horse ‘24

CUSTOM: Ford Mustang Dark Horse ‘24 - Speedhunters Edition (Drag)

CUSTOM: BMW M3 Competition Touring ‘23 - Speedhunters Edition (Drift)

CUSTOM: Underground-Drifter Ford Mustang Dark Horse ‘24

NFS LEGENDS CUSTOM: Melissa’s Mitsubishi Eclipse GSX ‘99

COSMETICS: Music-reactive customization parts

COSMETICS: LCD License plates and rims

SIGNATURE STYLE VFX: Rip Up, Burn Up the Road

Keep in mind that players must buy the Premium Speed Pass to be able to use it since it is not a part of the other free content in NFS Unbound Update 7. Check out our review of the game if you wonder if the game is worth checking out.

