Fans claim Nicolas Cage's Willy’s Wonderland is a lot like Five Nights at Freddy's 

Fans have rushed on Twitter to highlight the similarities between Nicolas Cage’s upcoming movie Willy’s Wonderland and the Five Nights at Freddy’s video game series.

An official Five Nights at Freddy’s movie based on the game series was announced in 2015. However, creator Scott Cawthon hasn't been able to come up with a convincing screenplay. Fans are now comparing the plot of Willy's Wonderland to the video game series.

so how many times has FNAF been trending over the past few months now pic.twitter.com/Tgq38A9MlM — Derpy_Horse4 (@Derpy_Horse4) January 16, 2021

Willy’s Wonderland is scheduled to release in 2021. It features Nicholas Cage as a janitor who agrees on a deal to clean a decrepit restaurant in exchange for repairs to his car. He then ends up fighting evil animatronics like the video game series.

Nicolas Cage’s “Willy’s Wonderland” shares similarities with Five Nights at Freddy’s video game series

Many sources have claimed Nicolas Cage’s movie is a blatant ripoff of the Five Nights at Freddy’s video game series. The video game and the movie share a similar plot along with other similarities.

Quite a few people took to Twitter to list out of the similarities with Willy's Wonderland and Five Nights at Freddy's. Here are some of the tweets concerning the same:

That Willy's Wonderland movie is looking like everything I want in a FNAF movie; practical effects, dark but cheesy comedy horror tone, silent protagonist who doesnt give a fuck, gratuitous violence, and just looks to be a fun ride in general.



Very much looking forward to it. — Phil Morg (@phisnom) January 16, 2021

NICK CAGE IS IN A FNAF RIPOFF WHERE HE BEATS THE FUCK OUT OF ANIMATRONICS IM DOWN THIS IS SOME OF THE HIGHEST TIER OF TRASH I LOVE THIS pic.twitter.com/uwA3TBeCwz — Squigs the McMartyr 🎣 ENVtuber debut TBA (@SquigsVT) January 16, 2021

Apart from the main character that Nicholas Cage will portray and the presence of “killer animatronics,” the setup and graphics are also quite similar to the Five Nights at Freddy's video game series.

The game is known for its dark humour, silent protagonist and gratuitous violence. As far as names go, Willy's Wonderland will have anything but wonder.

nicolas cage in a FNAF spin off flick is just what i needed in 2021 — gbrl (jan. edition) (@boykimba) January 16, 2021

Other fans of the video games series were concerned that the movie is bound to lead to the cancellation of the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie that was announced in 2015.

Image via Twitter Trends

Willy's Wonderland is actually the Security Breach gameplay trailer



You're just not ready for it #fnaf pic.twitter.com/1hia29EALW — N05C0P3R (@n05c0p3r_) January 16, 2021

Image via Twitter Trends

Man this movie is gonna be amazing! I’m definitely getting FNAF vibes from this! https://t.co/287AQ0s2Ad — J (@saltyfisher00) January 16, 2021

Nicholas Cage is a favourite of the internet and he's never out of the news for long. Fans will have to wait for teasers, trailers, and an official release date to gain more information on Willy's Wonderland.