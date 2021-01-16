Fans claim Nicolas Cage's Willy’s Wonderland is a lot like Five Nights at Freddy's 

Fans have rushed on Twitter to highlight the similarities between Nicolas Cage’s upcoming movie Willy’s Wonderland and the Five Nights at Freddy’s video game series.
An official Five Nights at Freddy’s movie based on the game series was announced in 2015. However, creator Scott Cawthon hasn't been able to come up with a convincing screenplay. Fans are now comparing the plot of Willy's Wonderland to the video game series.
Willy’s Wonderland is scheduled to release in 2021. It features Nicholas Cage as a janitor who agrees on a deal to clean a decrepit restaurant in exchange for repairs to his car. He then ends up fighting evil animatronics like the video game series.
Nicolas Cage’s “Willy’s Wonderland” shares similarities with Five Nights at Freddy’s video game series
Many sources have claimed Nicolas Cage’s movie is a blatant ripoff of the Five Nights at Freddy’s video game series. The video game and the movie share a similar plot along with other similarities.
Quite a few people took to Twitter to list out of the similarities with Willy's Wonderland and Five Nights at Freddy's. Here are some of the tweets concerning the same:
Apart from the main character that Nicholas Cage will portray and the presence of “killer animatronics,” the setup and graphics are also quite similar to the Five Nights at Freddy's video game series.
The game is known for its dark humour, silent protagonist and gratuitous violence. As far as names go, Willy's Wonderland will have anything but wonder.
Other fans of the video games series were concerned that the movie is bound to lead to the cancellation of the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie that was announced in 2015.
Nicholas Cage is a favourite of the internet and he's never out of the news for long. Fans will have to wait for teasers, trailers, and an official release date to gain more information on Willy's Wonderland.Published 16 Jan 2021, 16:46 IST