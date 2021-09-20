Nigma Galaxy will look to enter League of Legends, CS: GO, Free Fire esports after merger

Two individual juggernauts of the esports industry, Nigma and Galaxy Racers, have announced the formation of Nigma Galaxy via a merger that is set to change their upcoming places in global esports.

With this merger, the previously popular Dota 2 roster of Nigma has joined hands with the worldwide esports and content presence of Galaxy Racers. Henceforth, the organization will be known as Nigma Galaxy.

The new company will be setting up shop at the headquarters of Galaxy Racers in Abu Dhabi.

The new org, headed by the previous Nigma co-founder Mohamed Morad, Kuro “KuroKy” Takhasomi, and Christoph Timm, will focus on 12 esports titles worldwide, signing 60 different individuals in their respective esports market from 20 countries.

When asked by Sportskeeda Esports about the plans for Nigma Galaxy, Christoph Timm replied:

“We want to become one of the biggest global players within esports and compete on top across several titles. Yes, of course, we will use the existing content creation expertise of Galaxy Racer to give our fans more exciting behind the scenes material.”

What does the merger mean for the Dota 2 roster of Nigma Galaxy?

Nigma Galaxy will look for a lot of firsts in the esports scene

After the end of Dota 2’s The International 9 (TI9), where OG crushed them, the whole Dota 2 roster of Team Liquid chose to leave and form their own side, Team Nigma.

Since then, Nigma has risen in power and established its name as one of the best teams across the community. However, this year, after the changes were made to their roster, Nigma fell short of Dota 2 Pro Circuit (DPC) points to get a direct invite to the TI.

In the opening qualifiers, they even got knocked out by OG, leaving their chances for TI 10 squandered.

But with this new merger, combining the esports expertise of the highest competitive levels of Nigma with Galaxy Racers, Nigma Galaxy is set to be reborn. With this merger, Nigma Galaxy will enter League of Legends, CS: GO, Free Fire, etc.

Christoph Timm said:

“In general, I’m interested in multiple esports games, but one of our biggest goals is to enter the League of Legends franchise. Besides that, we definitely have an eye on Counter-Strike and several mobile game titles.”

With the Middle-East and North African (MENA) region, Nigma Galaxy is looking to form a bond and help thrive the already existing esports experience of several countries like Saudi Arabia and Egypt. They also want to connect these nations with the outside world with great exposure.

Even though this merger affects the whole esports formula of Nigma, according to the management team at Nigma Galaxy, their main focus will still be to bolster their Dota 2 roster for the upcoming DPC season.

“We will focus on becoming the best versions of ourselves. Providing entertaining games and showing beautiful dota to the community is something we really emphasize on. Ultimately, our goal is to claim the Aegis.”

With this first-of-its-kind merger, Nigma Galaxy is not only set for the upcoming DPC season after TI 10, but they will also look to broaden their horizon and take over almost the entirety of the esports market.

