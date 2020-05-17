Ninja and SypherPK put an end to the 'is Fortnite dying' debate

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 2 - Can this season be a turning point for Fortnite? (Image Credits: Epic Games)

In 2018, Fortnite was fairly new to the world. However, in that year, the game made $3 billion, and established itself as a title with a strong foothold in the eSports industry.

In 2019, however, the game dropped down quite at bit- amassing $1.8 billion, but still managing to stay in the billion-dollar games club.

We are yet to see how Fortnite is going to do in the year 2020. A raging debate has taken over the Fortnite community in the past few days. Players of Fortnite are passionately arguing whether the game is slowly starting to fade out and lose its touch.

In this article, we take a look at the same. We also see what professionals have to say about Fortnite.

Is Fortnite dying?

Fortnite was originally made to be a Zombie Survival game (Image Credits: Amino)

A casual look at the 'is Fortnite dying' debate may not help you arrive at a straight 'Yes' or 'No' answer. Looking at the facts and data drawn from Fortnite's recent history, in terms of the game's performance, might help provide better insights.

If you did not know who Travis Scott was before his Fortnite debut, you probably know now, and so does almost every individual who plays the game. The internet was brimming with questions regarding the event.

The 'event time of the Travis Scott Fortnite concert' dominated Google searches in the days leading up to it. The crazy hype helped Fortnite capture the attention of around 45 million people from around the world.

Thank you to everyone who attended and created content around the Travis Scott event!



Over 27.7 million unique players in-game participated live 45.8 million times across the five events to create a truly Astronomical experience. 🤯🔥 pic.twitter.com/LSH0pLmGOS — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 27, 2020

Yes, you read that right. 45 million people logged onto Fortnite to be a part of the virtual 'Astronomical' Travis Scott concert over the span of 3 days.

This certainly did not help the group that took Fortnite for a dying game, blowing their claims out of the water. However, it goes without saying that Fortnite has seen its ups and downs, like all games do over time. That in itself, however, is no reason to declare a game inert.

Recently, two popular Fortnite streamers, SypherPK and Ninja, discussed the 'is Fortnite dying' debate on their streams.

They shared their insights on why people assume that Fortnite is a dying game. The streamers go on to discuss how professional players leaving the game creates an illusion that the game as a whole is on the decline.

In reality, it's the Fortnite competitive scene that might be past its prime. Casual players, on the other hand, are quite content and happy with the current state of Fortnite. This is a fact backed by the recent increase in the number of players active, as stated by Ninja.

Drawing a conclusion from what the SypherPK and Ninja mention on the stream, it's not Fortnite that's dying. It's an older version of the game that people are so used to seeing in every resource that's linked to Fortnite- the 'old Fortnite map'.

Interestingly, there are also fewer memes on low-level players- a content type that was extremely popular among content creators back in the old Fortnite days.

The latest Fortnite Season 3 is expected to release on 4th of June 2020. (Image Credits: Epic Games

The 'old Fortnite' is slowly fading away, as the game moves towards a new narrative and evolves with time.

From a simple 100-player Battle Royale game-mode to the giant that it has become today, Fortnite has sure come a long way. Redefining itself over that journey simply provides a better overall experience for players of the game.