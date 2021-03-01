"Ninja could buy my family": Fortnite pro NRG Ronaldo tries hard to explain how rich Ninja really is

If done right, streaming on the internet, especially when it comes to games like Fortnite, can earn players a lot of money.

Although there is a luck factor involved, becoming popular and making money from streaming games depends a lot upon how the individual interacts with the community and how well the community connects with the person.

I still remember when Walshy was like the first gamer to sign a million dollar contract as a gamer. Gaming has come so long since the Final Boss days! — Tymoney300 🩸 (@Tymoney3001) February 22, 2021

In a recent stream, Fortnite pro Ronaldo went on to claim that former Fortnite star Tyler "Ninja" Blevins was the richest gamer in the world today.

Fortnite pro Ronaldo believes Ninja is the richest gamer

Fortnite pro Ronaldo goes on to say that Ninja has made a lot of money thanks to gaming. He made the statement that Ninja could "buy his family." He claimed that Ninja was richer even when compared to Felix "xQc" Lengyel, because Ninja has everything, from merchandising, to streaming deals with different streaming platforms.

He goes on to note the fact that Ninja's videos are very popular on YouTube, and with hits ranging upto 20 million per video, Ninja makes a lot of money every month.

Ronaldo broke down Ninja's earnings as per his calculations. He went on to say that Ninja paid around $25 million in taxes, which means he probably made more than $50 million, and with all the endorsements he's received, and with all the merchandising that he has under his belt, chances are that he's made $100 million already.

Advertisement

if we talking cash, possibly



if we talking net worth, come and ride this one jakey duck — CarlosR ocelote (@CarlosR) February 22, 2021

most of ninjas money comes from things that involve gaming. those dubai billionaires got their money from oil or some shit — zenthos 💸 (@zenthosx) February 23, 2021

Is that really more than Pewds? — GeckleGum (@GeckleG) February 22, 2021

Advertisement

the real dude huge? — Charles Ecenbarger (@cwecenbarger) February 22, 2021

From the looks of it, it's really hard to classify a strict gamer, because everyone will have different opinions on how to classify a strict gamer in the first place.

He said gamer — kapp0t (@kapp0t) February 23, 2021

But the internet wouldn't be surprised if Ninja is actually the richest gamer out there, because he's a household name. He's undoubtedly contributed a lot towards the popularity of Fortnite as a game globally as well.

Elon Musk of gaming 😂 — PaulJones ➐ (@Shwinnx) February 19, 2021

The internet has also gone on to classify Ninja as the Elon Musk of gaming, which may be true, although it sounds funny if one puts it that way.