Ninja cuts ties with Twitch, to stream exclusively on Mixer

Richard Tyler Blevins, popularly known as Ninja, made headlines earlier when he announced that he would be streaming on Mixer from now on instead of Twitch.

Ninja is one of the biggest names on Twitch and streaming world in general who shot to stardom streaming Fortnite on the platform. Mixer came out of nowhere and swooped Ninja away from Twitch. So what implications can this move have?

For those who are unaware of Mixer, it's a streaming platform similar to Twitch. In fact, it's too similar to Twitch. The layout is very similar to Twitch, and the chat system is not much different either. They have their own donation and bits system.

Twitch is owned by Amazon and Mixer is owned by Microsoft. For years, Twitch has been the sole leader in terms of streaming platforms. Mixer is trying to bring some competition to the market and honestly, it's a good thing.

There are some obvious problems with Twitch. Due to being the only major streaming platform in the market it seems like Twitch gets away with many things.

Mixer should bring the much-needed competition in the market. More competition will make things better in general for the consumers. Let's not forget that both of them are owned by massive corporations who already are rivals in the tech world.

Apart from their similarities, there is a slight difference between them. It has been rumored that Ninja was offered a contract with up to a 7-figure salary per annum. This means that Ninja now has a proper job-like situation and he doesn't have to worry about subs and donations.

This is a big move which will bridge the gap between esports and the real-world market in general.

On the other hand, streamers on Twitch solely depend on subs and donations for their revenue (sponsors also generate revenue). Although it doesn't seem like a big issue, there is no job security and you can lose everything in one moment.

It would be interesting to see which other big gamers will join Mixer. Mixer will definitely try to persuade more icons to their platform.