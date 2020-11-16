Ninja, Myth, and others troll Donald Trump for declaring he 'won the election'

Recently, Donald Trump was mocked by thousands of people when he announced on Twitter that he had won the US Presidential elections 2020.

Various sources have reported that Joe Biden has emerged as the winner of the elections, winning a total of 290 electoral college votes compared to Trump’s 232. However, Donald Trump has claimed that there have been various issues with respect to the vote-counting in different states.

This had led to him and his supporters claiming that the result is wrong. Donald Trump had alleged voter fraud and said that all counting should stop as it is 'illegal' in nature. Now, with various sources reporting that Biden has actually won, Trump ended up posting his own 'victory announcement' on Twitter.

Trump declares that he has won the elections, people rush to troll him

As you can see below, Donald Trump posted that he has actually won the election, effectively claiming that the worldwide and local media are wrong about the results. As one would expect, this, in turn, led to a host of people mocking and insulting him on the post.

I WON THE ELECTION! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2020

Myth posted that if Donald Trump has indeed won the elections, he has won a 'Fortnite tournament' as well. Myth’s fans might have heard about his slump in form, and he had been eliminated in a major Fortnite tournament due to 'falling off a cliff.'

I WON A FORTNITE TOURNAMENT. https://t.co/xIiU0fPgCk — Myth (@TSM_Myth) November 16, 2020

In this situation, there were quite a few people who came up with 'unlikely scenarios' that they joked about. Ninja, for example, tweeted out a rather strange claim in response to the post.

EVERYONE FLOSSED WITH ME ON NEW YEARS https://t.co/T1jIo39oCm — Ninja (@Ninja) November 16, 2020

Regardless, quite a few people engaged with Trump based on facts and shed light on the actual results of the Presidential election. Others came up with funny lies that they thought compared well with Donald Trump’s own.

I AM BRITNEY SPEARS! — Felipe Neto 🇧🇷🏴 (@felipeneto) November 16, 2020

Overall, people wondered why Trump hadn’t been banned from Twitter yet, and mocked him endlessly.

Image via Donald Trump, Twitter

Others were under the impression that Donald Trump has somehow forgotten the last four years and talked about the previous Presidential elections.

Finally, some fans came up with their own claims and said that it is them who had actually won the elections. Others quoted personalities such as Adolf Hitler to explain themselves.

Overall, as it's obvious, Donald Trump has indeed lost the elections, and he may as well acknowledge the fact in the next few days.