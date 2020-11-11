Ninja's wife Jessica asks the internet what to get Ninja for Christmas, gets bombarded with hilarious responses

Recently, Ninja’s wife Jessica Blevins posted on Twitter asking people what to get him for Christmas, which lead to some hilarious responses from the internet.

Ninja’s wife was looking for ‘serious ideas’ and posted on Twitter, hoping that people will help her out with his Christmas gift. However, as one would expect, the internet had other ideas.

Far from serious suggestions, people began to come up with hilarious ‘gifts’ that could be given to him. Ninja, whose real name is Tyler Blevins, has been playing Among Us over the past few weeks.

Ninja's wife asks for Christmas gift suggestions, internet responds with hilarious ones

As you can see in the post below, Ninja’s wife Jessica posted on Twitter asking people for suggestions for his Christmas gift. The post was treated by other content creators and the mainstream internet as an opportunity to have some fun.

Give me serious ideas of what I should get @Ninja for Christmas. — Jessica Blevins (@JessicaBlevins) November 7, 2020

DrLupo, aka Ben Lupo, had a rather interesting suggestion for Jessica. The suggestion was talked about by Ninja, who thought that it would surely lead to a divorce. To which Jessica responded with anger and ended up calling Ninja a ‘little s**t.’

One fan got into the act and claimed that she should try getting Ninja a job for Christmas, as he sits at home and plays ‘video games’ all day. However, another fan was quick to point out that even that means earning a lot of money for somebody like Ninja.

Frankly, all jokes apart, the internet did help Jessica with quite a few interesting suggestions. One fan wanted her to buy something Pokemon-themed, while another told her that the two of them are at the level of buying ‘experiences’ and not materialistic things.

One person suggested that she should get an ‘old fashioned’ portrait for Ninja. However, another thought that she should just try and spend time with her husband for Christmas.

Overall, quite a few people thought that getting Ninja an ‘experience’ was the better idea, and people were of the opinion that there aren’t many materialistic things that he needs.

Another fan had a bold opinion and simply said that she should buy ‘Fortnite’ for Ninja.

While this does not necessarily mean that he was talking about buying the entire game from Epic Games, we are simply not sure.