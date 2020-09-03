Nintendo to bring Super Mario 3D World and other classic Mario games to the Switch 

As part of the original game's 35th anniversary, Nintendo has announced that it will be bringing an enhanced 3D version of Super Mario to the Switch.

Alongside Super Mario 3D World, Nintendo also announced Super Mario 3D All-Stars, a collection which comprises of Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy.

The game is scheduled to be released on the 18th of September, 2020 and will be available as a limited release till the 31st of March, 2021.

Three Mario adventures in one collection jump on to #NintendoSwitch! With HD visuals, take Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy on the go in #SuperMario3DAllStars. Arriving 9/18 as a limited release until the end of March 2021.https://t.co/zo0Y2TC80N pic.twitter.com/0c74C23f1j — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 3, 2020

This development comes in the form of an ode to its iconic Mario character that has spawned an immensely successful series of games which currently ranks as the third-best-selling video-game series of all time, behind Pokemon and Tetris.

Super Mario x Nintendo Switch

As part of the Super Mario Bros' 35th Anniversary Direct, Nintendo is bringing a slew of exciting Mario-themed games and merchandises.

Advertisement

All three games will include updated HD graphics and improved picture resolution and will be optimised for Nintendo Switch. The trio of classic games will feature higher resolutions and a promised 'smooth game-play experience' in addition to a classic music player mode to listen to tunes from the trio of games.

Nintendo has also announced an exciting 35-player Super Mario Battle Royale which will release on the 1st of October, 2020.

Nintendo just made Super Mario Battle Royale and it's lit pic.twitter.com/4WchcJdz6i — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) September 3, 2020

As reported by IGN, Nintendo has also announced a new version of its original handheld console - Game & Watch - which is set to release on November 13th this year.

Apart from the original Super Mario Bros, the console will also feature Super Mario Bros. 2: The Lost Levels and a new version of Game & Watch: Ball featuring Mario.

Here's everything that has been announced by Nintendo as part of Super Mario's 35th anniversary celebrations:

#1: Super Mario 3D All-Stars to Be Released on Switch on September 18 - To comprise of Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy

#2: Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury- To be released on Nintendo Switch on February 21, 2021

#3: Mario Kart Live - Home Circuit

#4: Super Mario Events

As stated on the official Nintendo website:

By completing Super Mario related missions on My Nintendo, fans will have an opportunity to earn rewards, including a special pin set. This promotion lasts until March 31, 2021.

From September 9th to 23rd, Mario Kart Tour will have a Super Mario Kart Tour event, with special appearances by Mario (Super NES) and Donkey Kong Jr. (Super NES) from the original Super Mario Kart game.

Historical Super Mario items and 35th anniversary-themed merchandise will be available for purchase at the Nintendo NY store and store.nintendo.com during the month of November.

A 35th anniversary-themed Ninji Speedruns course is coming to the Super Mario Maker 2 game in November.

Later this year, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will have an in-game online tournament using Super Mario series fighters, stages and items.

A Super Mario themed Splatfest is coming to Splatoon 2 in January 2021. Keychains will also be available as rewards. In addition, Splatfest T-shirts will be available for purchase online later today. The upcoming Splatfest asks the important question: Which Super Mario powerup do you prefer? Supersize with a Super Mushroom or become invincible with a Super Star?

In March next year, Super Mario-themed furniture will be available in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game.

#5: Super Mario Products

The PUMA RS-Dreamer Super Mario 64 basketball shoes from our collaborative collection will launch tomorrow, September 4. These shoes will be available exclusively at Foot Locker, Champs Sports, PUMA stores and Puma.com.

basketball shoes from our collaborative collection will launch tomorrow, September 4. These shoes will be available exclusively at Foot Locker, Champs Sports, PUMA stores and Puma.com. Monopoly Super Mario Celebration from Hasbro is now available at retailers worldwide.

from Hasbro is now available at retailers worldwide. Jenga Super Mario sets from Hasbro are now available at retailers worldwide.

sets from Hasbro are now available at retailers worldwide. The It’s-a-Me, Mario action figure from JAKKS Pacific is now available at retailers worldwide.

action figure from JAKKS Pacific is now available at retailers worldwide. Black Milk Clothing inspired by Super Mario will be available at BlackMilkClothing.com starting at 5 pm ET on October 5. A lookbook sneak peek will be available on September 29.

inspired by Super Mario will be available at BlackMilkClothing.com starting at 5 pm ET on October 5. A lookbook sneak peek will be available on September 29. The LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System set is now available exclusively at LEGO stores and LEGO.com, with multiple LEGO Super Mario sets now available at retailers worldwide, including the Adventures with Mario Starter Course.