Nintendo's ‘Kirby’ game series follows the adventures of a pink alien named Kirby, who attempts to save his home on planet Popstar, from a variety of threats. Yesterday, on the 23rd of September, Nintendo seemed to ‘leak’ Kirby Fighters 2, by listing the game on their website. The listing shocked fans all over the world, as the announcement was not expected to anytime soon.

However, the game has now officially been announced, as it is available for purchase on the Nintendo Switch eShop. It appears as if a host of new features have been added to the game.

Despite this, the $20 price might come as a surprise to quite a few gamers. In this article, we look at everything that is currently known about Kirby Fighters 2.

Nintendo just announced Kirby Fighters 2 and it sells for a whopping $20

The new Kirby Fighters 2 allows players to choose from 17 different versions of Kirby, as up to four players duke it out to be the last ‘Kirby’ standing. Each Kirby has his own unique copy-ability, including an all-new ‘Wrestler ability’.

The game also features some other familiar characters such as Bandana Waddle Dee and King Dedede. The game has a variety of modes, including a single handed mode, where the aim is to take out enemies as quickly as possible. The story mode allows players to work with a single ‘buddy’, who can be computer controlled or another player.

The story mode also allows players to choose from a range of items that can be used to provide boosts to stats, health, or other items. Kirby Fighters 2 also features ‘Fighter Points’, that can be collected by players to level up their ‘Fighter Rank’. This gives access to more copy abilities, stages, characters and more.

Finally, Kirby Fighters 2 features a collection of new and classic battle stages that include Fountain of Dreams, Waddle Dee Train Tracks and Bubbly Clouds. As already mentioned, the game is available for $19.99 on the Nintendo Switch Eshop. You can have a look at the following video for further information.