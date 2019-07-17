Nintendo News: A new Switch model with a battery life up to 9 hours is on the way

Nintendo Switch

It seems as though Nintendo is planning to build a "family" of Nintendo Switch devices, and two of these upcoming members have already been announced.

This new model has been quietly updated on Nintendo's Compare systems webpage. The new Nintendo Switch model no. is HAC-001(-01) and will have a battery life of 4.5 hours to 9 hours.

This is an effective but subtle change from the Original Switch (Model No-HAC-001) which has a battery backup of 2.5 to 6.5 hours when used in the handheld mode.

This new Nintendo Switch version will boast the same dimensions and weight as the original and most probably will be using a more effective processor, like for instance the PS4 Slim or Xbox One S version of Sony and Microsoft's console respectively.

There's no planned release date for this more modified version of the Switch as far as the American market is considered. However, according to the Japanese Division, the console may be hitting the Japanese stores sometime in August.

In other news, Nintendo also announced Nintendo Switch Lite last week which is a smaller version of the Switch. Switch Lite is strictly made for the people who prefer handheld mode over the docked mode and hence does not even feature to connect your Switch to a PC.

Nintendo Switch will boast a slightly better battery life than the original Switch, ranging from 3-7 hours. Games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild can be played for 4 hours straight.

Switch Lite is also relatively smaller in size when compared to its counterpart. Featuring a screen of 5.5'' compared to the original's 6.2''. Switch Lite is scheduled to release worldwide on 20th September featuring three different colors, which are-yellow, grey and turquoise.

