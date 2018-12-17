Nintendo News: For The First Time In 15 Years, A Mega Man Game Sells Over 1 Million Copies

Gautam Nath FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 15 // 17 Dec 2018, 08:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Capcom's famous series Mega Man, has been around for a long time, with the first game debuting on the NES in 1987. The game Mega Man: Legacy Collection has seen over a million copies sold on the Nintendo Switch, according to a financial report from Capcom.

This is huge because the last time any Mega Man game saw over a million sales was Mega Man Battle Network 4 for the Gameboy Advance back in 2003. Mega Man 2, Mega Man 3, Mega Man X were some others in the series that reached the million mark as well. The 1988 Mega Man 2 still holds the record, with about 1.51 million sales at the time.

Mega Man: Legacy Collection is a remastered collection of the first 6 Mega Man games that were originally released on the NES. The game has been out on the PC and PS4 for a while, but only released for the Switch in 2018. Capcom has released over 50 different Mega Man games since its inception.

Though this may be seen as good news for Capcom, it only begs to ask the question if there is any more room for future success in the Mega Man series. Not only have there been over 50 Mega Man games, the games that were released had different themes and different styles of gameplay so that the series wasn't bland. Yet, people have not been entirely sold about the franchise, except some die-hard Mega Man fans.

The latest series in the franchise is Mega Man 11, which was released in October 2018. It's too early to say how the game will do, but it does seem like nostalgia was a better selling point for the series. Capcom has had successful series with their Mega Man X series as well, which is also available on their Nintendo Store.

It's hard to tell what the future of the series will be like.